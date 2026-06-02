Daily Brief 6/2/26
Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher commented on President Trump’s recent Executive Order (EO) which calls for an overhaul of the current CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule.
According to Hulscher, “Trump just signed an executive order to shrink the U.S. hyper-vaccination schedule by ~55 doses. A new study indicates that this could prevent ~35,000 autism cases per year. Across 12 countries, the study found: −1% infant vaccine load → −0.47% autism rate. The U.S. is stuck in the CRITICAL RISK ZONE with Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore—the highest vaccine loads and highest autism rates. We should be in the PROTECTIVE ZONE with countries like Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Sweden — lower infant vaccine intensity and far lower autism rates. HHS had already begun shrinking the childhood vaccine schedule months ago — but rogue Judge Brian Murphy blocked the changes. This new executive order should help put the vaccine overhaul back on track despite radical judges standing in the way.”
ACF announced $6 million in funding to help states, territories, and tribal governments pilot predictive analytics and risk modeling tools in child welfare systems. The grants will support the implementation of these technologies to help caseworkers make faster, more informed decisions on child safety, along with staff training, governance structures, and outcome evaluations.
During an interview on The Charlie Kirk Show, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins discussed measures taken by the Trump administration to assist American farmers.
The USDA released the following statement to celebrate National Dairy Month: “Raise a glass...of milk, and celebrate the contributions of our legen-dairy farmers to the U.S. and the world! Happy National Dairy Month 🐮🥛”
For anyone interested, info regarding class action lawsuits involving toxic fragrance in public spaces
Cole & Van Law Firm is pursuing class action lawsuits against various types of organizations including businesses, medical facilities, hotels, and employers etc, on behalf of individuals who have experienced respiratory issues from scented products such as air fresheners in public spaces.
These cases will focus on situations where scented products contributed to breathing problems or respiratory conditions. The goal of this type of litigation is to seek accountability for affected individuals while encouraging safer environmental and workplace standards.
They just filed the first lawsuit against the Marriott. (many places such as airports and hotels are infusing toxic fragrance through HVAC systems)
about the lawsuit
https://colevannote.com/fragrance/
plaintiff request form
https://colevannote.com/fragrance-information-request-form/