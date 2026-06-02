The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
5h

For anyone interested, info regarding class action lawsuits involving toxic fragrance in public spaces

Cole & Van Law Firm is pursuing class action lawsuits against various types of organizations including businesses, medical facilities, hotels, and employers etc, on behalf of individuals who have experienced respiratory issues from scented products such as air fresheners in public spaces.

These cases will focus on situations where scented products contributed to breathing problems or respiratory conditions. The goal of this type of litigation is to seek accountability for affected individuals while encouraging safer environmental and workplace standards.

They just filed the first lawsuit against the Marriott. (many places such as airports and hotels are infusing toxic fragrance through HVAC systems)

about the lawsuit

https://colevannote.com/fragrance/

plaintiff request form

https://colevannote.com/fragrance-information-request-form/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Institute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture