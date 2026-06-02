Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher commented on President Trump’s recent Executive Order (EO) which calls for an overhaul of the current CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule.

According to Hulscher, “Trump just signed an executive order to shrink the U.S. hyper-vaccination schedule by ~55 doses. A new study indicates that this could prevent ~35,000 autism cases per year. Across 12 countries, the study found: −1% infant vaccine load → −0.47% autism rate. The U.S. is stuck in the CRITICAL RISK ZONE with Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore—the highest vaccine loads and highest autism rates. We should be in the PROTECTIVE ZONE with countries like Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Sweden — lower infant vaccine intensity and far lower autism rates. HHS had already begun shrinking the childhood vaccine schedule months ago — but rogue Judge Brian Murphy blocked the changes. This new executive order should help put the vaccine overhaul back on track despite radical judges standing in the way.”

ACF announced $6 million in funding to help states, territories, and tribal governments pilot predictive analytics and risk modeling tools in child welfare systems. The grants will support the implementation of these technologies to help caseworkers make faster, more informed decisions on child safety, along with staff training, governance structures, and outcome evaluations.

During an interview on The Charlie Kirk Show, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins discussed measures taken by the Trump administration to assist American farmers.

The USDA released the following statement to celebrate National Dairy Month: “Raise a glass...of milk, and celebrate the contributions of our legen-dairy farmers to the U.S. and the world! Happy National Dairy Month 🐮🥛”