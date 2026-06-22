HHS delivered a Father’s Day message emphasizing goals associated with Men’s Health Week. According to the statement, “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads making a difference every day. As we wrap up Men’s Health Week, we’re reminded that the health of fathers matters too. The facts are clear: involved fathers help children thrive. Yet too many American men are struggling with chronic disease, obesity, and mental health challenges. It’s time to Take Back Your Health. Eat Real Food. Get Active. And together, let’s Make America Healthy Again.”

Secretary Kennedy released the following Father’s Day message, accompanied by a photo of him with his father, the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy: “Happy Father’s Day to the dads and father figures raising the next generation. Healthy families are the foundation of a healthy nation. Thank you for leading with purpose, setting an example, and helping children thrive. Together, we can Make America Healthy Again.”

Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) shared former DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s report on Anthony Faucis role in covering up a global network of biolabs conducting gain-of-function research. She commented, “He [Fauci] needs to be in prison. It is a gross injustice for him to be walking free.”

Dr. Maryanne Demasi published an article headlined, “SIDS study sparks scientific and political firestorm — but what’s the real story?”

According to Dr. Demasi,

“Five years after publication, Toxicology Reports removed a study by independent researcher Neil Miller that analysed reports of sudden infant death following vaccination.

The journal said the paper contained “serious methodological flaws” and that its conclusions were not supported by the data.

Miller strongly disagreed, but the journal withdrew the study nonetheless.

Ordinarily, a dispute over statistical methods would have attracted little attention outside academic circles.

But because the study concerned vaccines and the unexplained deaths of apparently healthy infants, it quickly became part of a much larger debate about scientific publishing, transparency, and how controversial research should be handled.”

An interview with Dr. Angus Dalgleish began circulating online in which he states that mRNA Covid shots have led to patients with cancer in remission facing a sudden relapse.