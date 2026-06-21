Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) renewed calls for increased scrutiny of biolabs in which dangerous gain-of-function research is conducted. According to Senator Paul,

“For years, I raised alarms about dangerous gain-of-function research being farmed out to foreign countries, and I was told it was a conspiracy theory. Now, declassified documents show that the U.S. funded over 120 biolabs across more than 30 countries. Some of this research was conducted overseas precisely because scientists knew it would face scrutiny on American soil.



I'm calling for a presidential commission of scientists to review all gain-of-function research going forward. We're going lab by lab and pathogen by pathogen until the American people know the full truth.”

HHS released a statement on continued efforts to locate children that were lost within the US during the Biden administration. The statement reads, “Last week, the Trump Administration explained how it is helping locate children lost under Biden’s HHS. This includes implementing stronger ORR safeguards like background checks, DNA testing for relatives, income and household verification, and coordination with law enforcement.”

Brownstone Institute founder and president Jeffrey Tucker called on the public to research the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). According to Tucker, “To understand the lockdown-to-vaccinate agenda, you have to do a deep dive into the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, founded in 2017 by all the usual suspects and now with a $4.25 billion budget. Here is your biological colonialism.”

Admiral Brian Christine, MD, commented on the recent FDA decision to loosen regulations on testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) for men. According to the Assistant HHS Secretary, “Testosterone may be the single most predictive value for men’s longevity and health span. The FDA updated TRT label is a win for men’s health. Proud to have been part of this work.”

The non-profit group Stand For Health Freedom published a video examining a 2021 paper by Neil Z. Miller. The paper, which originally appeared in Toxicology Reports, analyzed VAERS data from 1990–2019. Miller found that a temporal clustering of reported sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) cases shortly after routine vaccinations, asserting that many deaths occurred within days of the shots. The study also linked rising SIDS rates since the 1970s to expanded childhood immunization schedules.