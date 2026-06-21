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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
15h

I sent an email to the DOJ about the info Tulsi Gabbard shared and I included a document proving that NIH -Fauci was funding the gain of function research that Ralph BARIC was doing at UNC before the moratorium. And Baric was working with the Wuhan scientist.

How come MAHA movement is not demanding the Covid vaccine be removed from the market? They are now giving it to pets and farm animals. dumping more tax money into it.

We should also ask that ivermectin be made available over-the-counter

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