Secretary Kennedy posted a video encouraging Americans to embrace the new “Get Active” initiative, which encourages outdoor activity.

According to a statement from the HHS Secretary, “America faces more than a chronic disease epidemic that threatens our physical health. We also face a spiritual malaise that undermines our mental health. Our children are increasingly isolated, fragmented, and anxious, spending more than 8.5 hours a day on screens. This summer, put down the phone and reconnect with nature, family, and community. It’s time to Take Back Your Health. Eat Real Food. Get Active. Together, we will Make America Healthy Again.”

Secretary Kennedy thanked former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard for releasing files which demonstrate that Anthony Fauci used American taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research. The HHS Secretary wrote, “Thank you, Tulsi, for documenting Dr. Fauci’s central role in causing the COVID-19 pandemic — among the most consequential crimes in human history.”

ACF shared an article from the America First Policy Institute that details the recently announced comprehensive child care reform package aimed at lowering costs, expanding access, and improving services for families in federally funded programs.

“President Trump’s childcare reform package shifts authority away from federal mandates back to states, providers, and families; representing the most significant overhaul of federal childcare policy in more than a decade. The reforms seek to expand childcare access without new federal spending by encouraging states to maximize existing funding authorities, potentially unlocking billions in additional childcare resources. New TANF guidance strengthens support for two-parent households by allowing families greater flexibility in meeting the work participation requirements. Across childcare programs, the administration’s approach prioritizes affordability, provider capacity, parental choice, and fiscal stewardship over federal regulatory mandates.”

Brownstone Institute founder and president Jeffrey Tucker shared an article by Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) which details the media cover-up of risks associated with mRNA Covid shots.

According to Tucker, “It’s not the bias in what is reported that is the major problem; the real problem is what is ignored. This is what is driving me bonkers. It’s not even the trouble with the reporters; it’s the editors and, ultimately, the owners.”

Secretary Kennedy shared an article from Men’s Journal headlined, “The Numbers That Should Scare You.”

According to the article which features an interview with the HHS Secretary,