Secretary Kennedy clarified a widely circulated but false story regarding CDC spending on Covid shots.

According to the HHS Secretary,

“The claim that CDC has already spent $1.24 billion on COVID-19 vaccines is simply wrong. The contracts cited are indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts put in place ahead of the season to ensure availability if needed. HHS and CDC have not purchased COVID-19 vaccines for the upcoming respiratory season and have made no decisions regarding future purchases. IDIQ contracts allowing future orders are not the same as spending taxpayer dollars.”

Outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard released files showing communications implicating Anthony Fauci in the funding of dangerous gain-of-function research in China.

According to Gabbard, “Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth.”

HHS, through the FDA, announced that it is requesting updates to the prescribing information for testosterone replacement therapy products based on a review of new clinical data and scientific evidence.

Key proposed changes include removing the prior limitation of use for men with age-related hypogonadism, updating prostate cancer information to contraindicate therapy only in men with metastatic prostate cancer, and revising warnings on benign prostatic hyperplasia to reflect that the data do not show worsening symptoms in mild to moderate cases.

Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said, “During Men’s Health Month, we are putting science back at the center of men’s health care. By updating testosterone therapy labels to reflect current evidence, we are giving patients and physicians clearer information, supporting informed medical decisions, and improving care for millions of American men.”

HHS released a statement about a previously announced initiative to fund addiction recovery and stop homelessness.

According to the official statement,

“The Trump Administration isn't just talking about America's homelessness crisis—it's taking action.



This week, Secretary Kennedy announced more than $700 million in new behavioral health investments, including $96 million for the STREETS program, which will help people suffering from serious mental illness and addiction move off the streets and into treatment, recovery, and long-term support.



Through President Trump's Great American Recovery Initiative, HHS is investing in treatment, recovery, public safety, and stronger communities across America.”

Secretary Kennedy visited Fort Carson, Colorado, as part of his Take Back Your Health Tour to spotlight the U.S. Army’s modernized campus-style dining facilities. Commenting on the changes to the eating regimen, the HHS Secretary said, “The results speak for themselves: healthier meals, higher morale, and lower costs. Fort Carson is proving that real, nutritious food can strengthen military readiness while saving taxpayer dollars.”

A new NIH-supported systematic review and meta-analysis of 226 studies (covering 1.5 million cancer cases) found that higher BMI is positively associated with an increased risk of 19 types of cancer and inversely associated with three others.

The analysis identified previously under-highlighted links, including to leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, bladder cancer, and glioma, and noted variations by region and sex (e.g., stronger associations for postmenopausal breast and ovarian cancers in East Asia, and for colorectal cancer in men).

Researchers concluded that obesity is a risk factor for more cancers than previously recognized and emphasize the need for more diverse global studies and research on weight loss interventions.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) posted a lengthy article about what he describes as a media and governor coverup of Covid shot risks. According to Senator Johnson,

“We will never know the full extent of the harms (or the benefits) of the COVID-19 injections. But we do know that federal health officials were aware that serious harm was being done within months of them granting Emergency Use Authorization. We also know that those same officials turned a blind eye toward the safety signals that were screaming at them, but they refused to warn the public. The public pays federal health officials to evaluate drugs for safety and efficacy, and we have the right to be informed. How many deaths and injuries could have been avoided had federal health officials simply done the job we paid them to do?”

Secretary Kennedy shared Senator Johnson’s remarks, commenting, “Thank you Senator Ron Johnson for your relentless investigation of undisclosed vaccine risks and the official efforts of the Biden administration to conceal them from the public.”