MAHA Institute endorsed Scott Bottoms for Governor of Colorado.

A passionate church pastor and community leader, Scott Bottoms stands as a profound advocate of the liberties of every Centennial State resident. He recognizes that true public health begins with an ironclad respect for individual sovereignty, framing his platform around a sacred promise: if elected, he will never enforce a lockdown, closure, or medical mandate of any kind.



Scott Bottoms is a leader who understands that when government overreaches into the bodies of its citizens, it ceases to protect liberty and begins to demand blind submission.

Secretary Kennedy formally applauded the FTC’s decision to pursue legal action against the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) for alleged deceptive trade practices related to its guidelines on pediatric gender medicine.

According to the HHS Secretary, “I commend Chairman Ferguson and the FTC for taking decisive action against WPATH. Medical organizations must follow the science, disclose conflicts, and put patients first. Children deserve the highest standard of care, parents deserve honest information, and the American people deserve accountability.”

It was also announced that the Cleveland Clinic has agreed to end youth transgender care and commit millions for detransition care.

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brian Christine MD released a video explaining the steps the Trump administration is taking to tackle multiple crises in men’s health.

According to the FDA, “ Nestlé USA has officially removed FD&C colors across its U.S. food and beverage portfolio. Progress tastes pretty good.”

The FDA also announced it has officially “authorized Colorado's Section 804 Importation Program, allowing the state to import certain prescription drugs from Canada.”

HHS launched a $96 million grant program called STREETS (Safety Through Recovery, Engagement and Evidence-based Treatment and Support) to help cities, counties, and tribal organizations address substance abuse, mental illness, and homelessness through treatment, recovery programming, housing support, and street outreach.

Up to eight applicants will receive up to $3 million annually for four years, with “harm reduction” services like safe injection sites explicitly barred; the initiative follows President Trump’s executive order targeting root causes of street disorder and is separate from an additional $612 million in behavioral health funding.

According to an official HHS statement, “Secretary Kennedy announced more than $700 million in new funding opportunities to advance President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative. This includes the new $96 million STREETS Initiative, which will help communities connect individuals experiencing homelessness, addiction, and serious mental illness to treatment, recovery, and long-term support.”