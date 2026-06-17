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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
16h

CDC Awards Pfizer $1.24 Billion (tax money) for COVID Vaccines for Kids and Adults even though it’s done nothing but harm and killed millions.

Tulsi Gabbard said the U.S. government has funded more than 120 biological laboratories in over 30 countries.

She said that some of these labs currently conduct, or previously conducted, research involving dangerous pathogens and in some cases “gain-of-function” research.

There was less regulatory oversight when gain function research was done in other countries (Ukraine, China)

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