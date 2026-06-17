According to NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, “We are simplifying how NIH funding works so researchers can spend less time navigating complexity and more time on discovery.”

According to a study supported by the NIH HEAL Initiative, cisplatin, a common platinum-based chemotherapy drug, is toxic to non-dividing cells like neurons. The key factor is a limited supply of DNA building blocks (dNTPs) in these cells; while nucleotide excision repair (NER), particularly global-genome NER, normally fixes cisplatin-induced DNA damage in dividing cells, it backfires in neurons with insufficient dNTPs, stalling the repair process and driving cell death. In a mouse model of chemotherapy-induced neuropathy, supplementing dNTPs protected nerves from toxicity without reducing cisplatin’s anti-cancer effects on dividing cells, suggesting a promising approach to limit peripheral neuropathy in patients.

HHS shared a map showing the locations of schools across 36 states that have accepted the Trump administration’s Nutrition Education Pledge.

During an event with Representative Tom Barrett (R-MI), Secretary Kennedy announced, “Since President Trump came into office, obesity rates in this country have dropped by 2.5%. That’s the first drop in 50 years. That drop alone will have significant impacts on healthcare costs in this country.”

Additionally, the HHS Secretary thanked War Secretary Hegseth for improving nutritional standards on military bases.

According to Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brian Christine, MD, “During Men’s Health Week, let’s remember that mental health is health. Men die by suicide at nearly four times the rate of women in the U.S., but help is available and recovery is possible. If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support 24/7.”

Dr. Christine added, “During this year’s Men’s Health Week, we recognize the toll addiction continues to take on men and their families. Men account for approximately 70% of opioid overdose deaths in the U.S.”

During a recent speech, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) delivered the following remarks regarding his End the Vaccine Carveout Act: “I think Big Pharma has to be responsible for their products. Um, I would have told you two or three years ago we had no chance with this bill, but now I’d say we have some, and it’s going to take people like you to be interested in it to move it forward. But I would have said before COVID, that people who questioned mandatory vaccines was such a small group and so in- in- non-influential that nobody up here cared about them at all. Through COVID, and through the things they did to us in COVID and with the COVID vaccine, we became a majority on some issues. So, mandating the COVID vaccine for our military, we actually removed that mandate. We won that battle, and that’s thanks to you.”

In a public statement from June 15th, Senator Paul added, “I have said for years that the COVID cover-up involved more than bad science. Fauci's pre-existing ties to the intelligence community explain how a single narrative could be imposed so quickly and across so many different institutions. Scientists were pressured. Intel analysts were steered. The public was misled.”