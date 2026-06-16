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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
8h

RFK is being sabotaged per Sen Ron Johnson

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZnhVRmP2u_/?igsh=dDU4dzRzenc4dGt1

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
9h

MAHA ok with this? Im not.

CDC Awards Pfizer $1.24 Billion (tax money) for COVID Vaccines for Kids and Adults even though it’s done nothing but harm and killed millions.

Tulsi Gabbard said the U.S. government has funded more than 120 biological laboratories in over 30 countries.

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