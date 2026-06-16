Secretary Kennedy issued an open letter to Lawrence H. Lash, editor-in-chief of Toxicology Reports, demanding a detailed explanation for the retraction of a 2021 peer-reviewed article by Neil Z. Miller titled “Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature.”

The study analyzed VAERS reports and found 2,605 infant deaths (under age 1) occurred within 60 days of vaccination, with 58% reported within 24 hours and over 78% within one week. Miller argued that many post-vaccination deaths are labeled as SIDS, suffocation, or unknown causes, potentially masking vaccine links. The article remains accessible via the National Library of Medicine despite the retraction.

Secretary Kennedy criticized the journal’s brief two-sentence retraction notice from May (nearly six years after publication), which cited concerns about VAERS data reliability, as woefully insufficient given public interest in vaccine safety and past instances of external pressure on research.

The HHS Secretary demanded details on the decision process, any experts consulted, the handling of cited literature, and the criteria used for retraction based on “potential implications for medical practice.” This action aligns with Secretary Kennedy’s broader push for transparency, accountability, and VAERS reform to improve data quality, reforms often resisted by some of the same interests associated with the viewpoints that led to the aforementioned retraction. The issue is underscored by CDC data showing about 3,700 sudden unexpected infant deaths in the U.S. in 2022, including 1,529 classified as SIDS. Secretary Kennedy has highlighted similar patterns of influence in scientific publishing, such as the 2021 Lancet letter defending the Wuhan Institute of Virology, from which SARS-CoV-2 is believed to have derived via gain-of-function research.

HHS made the following announcement about a facility that once supplied dogs for use in animal experimentation:

“Ridglan Farms, a dog-breeding facility that supplied animals for research, will transfer its remaining 475 beagles to a large, cage-free, no-kill dog rescue. Most of those dogs will leave the facility immediately and begin the path toward adoption and permanent homes. We are committed to humane animal care and to replacing animal testing with effective alternatives wherever possible.”

According to a statement from ACF, “States can now preserve Social Security survivor benefits for foster youth through Fostering the Future Accounts! This gives states the tools necessary to support the financial independence of youth in care.”