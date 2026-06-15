Brownstone Institute founder and president Jeffrey Tucker wrote the following about major stories disproving the assertions of public officials during the COVID era:

“The revelations six years later are pouring out so quickly that it is impossible to keep up much less mentally process all this:



* The Director of National Intelligence has documented 120 US-funded/owned biolabs in 30 countries many of which are manufacturing and manipulating infectious diseases.



* Senator Rand Paul's committee has released the receipts concerning US funding/backing of the manufactured SARS-CoV-2 virus/vaccine as part of this program.



* Senator Johnson has produced definitive evidence that US public health agencies knew of the grave dangers of the shot to everyone but said nothing.



* Many officials are privately admitting/proving that the whole point of lockdowns was to preserve population immunity for the shot and block other avenues toward wellness.



* Hardly any of this makes the national news and one wonders if the public mind has any awareness at all.”

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) shared Tucker’s comments, adding, “The biggest scandal isn’t just what happened during COVID. It’s that six years later, the evidence continues to emerge while many in government and the media still refuse to confront it. I’ve spent years following the money and exposing the truth. The American people deserve answers and accountability.”

Secretary Kennedy shared the following birthday message to President Trump:

“Happy Birthday, Mr. President! 🇺🇸 Your unwavering leadership, courage, and commitment to the American people have inspired a renewed focus on the health and well-being of our nation. Thank you for your tireless dedication to protecting our children, confronting the chronic disease epidemic, and putting the interests of American families first. It is a privilege to serve in your Cabinet as we work together to Make America Healthy Again and build a stronger, healthier future for every American. Wishing you a wonderful birthday and another year of strength, success, and service to our great nation.”

Admiral Brian Christine, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health (ASH) and Head of the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps, shared a video encouraging Americans to participate in the Get Active initiative, which promotes physical fitness across all ages.

To celebrating the UFC 250 event, Secretary Kennedy shared the official Get Active homepage. According to an official statement, “President Trump and Secretary Kennedy are driving a nationwide effort to Make America Healthy Again by confronting the root causes of chronic disease. Through the Take Back Your Health initiative, they are empowering every American to Get Active, Eat Real Food, and Live Real Life—building a stronger future for themselves, their families, and their communities.”