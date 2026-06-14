Secretary Kennedy thanked Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard for sharing previously suppressed information about U.S. taxpayer-funded biolabs in foreign countries, including multiple labs located in the active war zone where Russian and Ukrainian troops continue to engage militarily.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “Thank you, DNI Gabbard, for exposing U.S. funded biolabs around the world. The American people deserve the truth.”

Outgoing DNI Gabbard also officially rescinded two controversial Biden-era Intelligence Community Assessments on Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI), commonly known as “Havana Syndrome.”

The rescinded reports (ICA 2025-00008 and ICA 2023-02286) had concluded that foreign adversaries were “very unlikely” to be responsible for the mysterious health attacks reported by hundreds of U.S. diplomats, intelligence officers, and service members. Gabbard’s unclassified memorandum states the assessments failed to meet analytic integrity standards: they selectively excluded evidence, mischaracterized sources, relied on an ethically flawed medical study, and suppressed dissenting analyses. She has now ordered the National Intelligence Council to conduct a fresh, thorough review incorporating broader expertise from agencies including the CIA, DIA, and FBI.

Representative Rick Crawford (R-AR), Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, strongly praised the decision, calling it “huge news” for victims and for restoring credibility to the intelligence community. In his public statement, Crawford described the prior assessments as “flawed, fraudulent, and manufactured,” arguing they had discredited suffering personnel and hindered their access to proper medical care. He thanked Gabbard for keeping her commitments and prioritizing accountability, saying the move will help ensure future evaluations are based on all available evidence rather than predetermined conclusions.

Commenting on this, NIH Director and acting CDC Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya stated,

“I commend the intelligence community for retracting their 2023 report “Assessment of Anomalous Health Incidents.” This report mischaracterized the NIH study on anomalous health incidents (AHIs). Our research was not complete at the time of this report. Nor was our study designed to determine whether a foreign adversary or external mechanism caused these health effects. Findings that individuals may have been coerced by persons outside of NIH into participating in our study are deeply troubling and may represent a serious breach of ethical and human subject protections. NIH research must always be voluntary and informed without exception. Those affected by AHIs have suffered greatly. The complexity of the brain means some effects may not be apparent using current technology, underscoring the need for continued scientific study and transparency. We will work in good faith with Congress to ensure accountability, integrity, and care for those harmed.”

Secretary Kennedy and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum appeared at an outdoor recreation roundtable to announce what Kennedy called “major programs today to help Americans access our public lands, and to get Americans outside again and in touch with their heritage.”

According to Secretary Burgum, “So whether you hike, whether you bike, whether you fish, whether you hunt, whether you birdwatch, take your family, get outdoors, get healthy, get reconnected, and do that as part of your commitment to celebrating America's 250th anniversary.”

Speaking with News Nation, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) criticized the legacy media for ignoring the Biden/Fauci era coverup of Covid shot risks. Calling the coverup “worse than Watergate”, the Wisconsin Senator added, “People died from the COVID shot because the government lied to them, yet the legacy media refuses to report on this story.”