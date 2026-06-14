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Birgitta Lauren's avatar
Birgitta Lauren
4h

Great news. It sure feels strange to read news like this after so many decades of lies and deliberate poisoning.

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
2h

CDC Awards Pfizer $1.24 Billion (tax money) for COVID Vaccines for Kids and Adults even though it’s done nothing but harm and killed millions.

Tulsi Gabbard said the U.S. government has funded more than 120 biological laboratories in over 30 countries. She said that some of these labs currently conduct, or previously conducted, research involving dangerous pathogens and in some cases “gain-of-function” research.

And this research involves cruel animal testing including dogs and cats.

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