MAHA Institute endorsed Courtney Crawford for Kansas House District 5.

A Registered Nurse and dedicated parent, Courtney Crawford is a fierce protector of medical freedom and bodily autonomy. Her devotion to the MAHA mission is deeply rooted in personal experience.



Crawford is completely opposed to the industrial-educational complex that seeks to over-medicate children, and she stands ready to sponsor comprehensive bills to strip schools of this authority. She refuses to allow special interests to dictate state policy, committing to vote against all herbicide and pesticide liability shields, while actively opposing the statewide fluoridation of water and the invasive development of energy-guzzling data centers that threaten local ecosystems.

MAHA Institute endorsed Will Bolton for Tennessee House District 23.



Will Bolton approaches the protection of public health with the instinct of a constitutional purist. Will recognizes that true health freedom is the bedrock of individual liberty, and he is entirely dedicated to ensuring that no government agency, employer, or medical facility can ever force healthcare decisions onto the citizens of Tennessee.



Driven by his family's own choice to embrace medical autonomy, Will treats bodily sovereignty as an unalienable right. With nearly three decades of high-stakes public service, he is uniquely equipped to reject corporate-aligned special interests and restore genuine personal representation to District 23.

Outgoing Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard released documents confirming the existence of over 120 US-funded biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine. She emphasized the danger of biolabs, including those that engage in dangerous gain-of-function research, being located in an active warzone where Ukrainian and Russian troops continue to engage one another.

Commenting on this development, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said, “Americans have been labeled conspiracy theorists for our concerns over taxpayer-funded labs conducting risky research. I thank DNI Gabbard & the dedicated professionals at ODNI for declassifying this information & refusing to let the cover-up continue. I look forward to continuing the fight to end dangerous gain-of-function research.”

Addressing Gabbard, the Kentucky Senator added, “You are a hero for restoring some transparency and good faith that our government needs.”

On a similar topic, Senator Paul added, “Fmr. NIH Director Francis Collins deliberately scrubbed Fauci’s name from the infamous Proximal Origins paper because of Fauci’s glaring conflict of interest. Nature Medicine (the publisher) offered no condemnation or scrutiny of the ethics. These COVID investigations matter because they expose protectionism within the scientific community that breeds gatekeeping. It’s suppressing research, stifling innovation, destroying objectivity, & eroding public trust.”

The State Medicaid Director Letter (SMD #26-003), issued by the CMS), outlines a fundamental shift in evaluating and approving Section 1115 Medicaid demonstration projects to enforce stricter fiscal accountability. Prompted by provisions in the Working Families Tax Cut (WFTC) legislation, the new statutory mandate requires that beginning January 1, 2027, the HHS Secretary may not approve, amend, or renew a Section 1115 demonstration unless the Chief Actuary of CMS independently certifies that the project will be budget neutral.

This framework changes the calculation of “Without Waiver” (WOW) expenditures, establishing a rigorous and transparent quantitative baseline to ensure that testing novel state-level initiatives does not increase overall federal spending compared to what the program would have cost under standard operations.

To assist states with long-term planning, this early-notice guidance details the transition from previous sub-regulatory standards to the new rigorous actuarial standards. CMS is currently drafting a notice of proposed rulemaking to officially update the federal regulations, which will specify the enhanced documentation, analytics, and precise methodologies states must submit for review. While CMS will maintain current review practices for applications approved prior to the 2027 deadline, the guidance signals substantial modifications to how historical budget neutrality savings are handled during renewals. Ultimately, the directive seeks to balance state flexibility for innovative healthcare modeling with aggressive stewardship of federal funds, ensuring that approved demonstrations deliver measurable value and improve beneficiary health outcomes without adding taxpayer burdens.

Furthermore, the budget neutral requirements in the SMD coupled with CMS data announcements is pushing for greater transparency in where the money is going and is laying the groundwork for reform in Medicaid and public health

According to an official statement, “FDA cleared for marketing the first over-the-counter (OTC) continuous glucose monitor (CGM) for children. Dexcom Inc.’s Stelo Glucose Biosensor System is an integrated CGM (iCGM) indicated for people two years of age and older who do not use insulin.”

USDA Secretary Rollins announced a comprehensive directive to U.S. Forest Service employees aimed at restoring and expanding grazing access on National Forest lands. The move implements prior MOUs and action plans under the Trump Administration to prioritize vacant allotments, reduce permitting delays, combat activist-driven restrictions, and reaffirm multiple-use management—strengthening rural economies, food security, and healthy landscapes for America’s ranchers.

Secretary Kennedy provided the following update on his appeal (in his capacity as HHS Secretary) against a lower court ruling which forced the break-up of the former membership of the independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP):