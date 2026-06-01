USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins appeared on Fox News discussing the new Great American Cotton Plan, which aims to reshore cotton cultivation and boost domestic textile production.

According to the USDA Secretary, “The MAHA movement doesn’t stop with what we EAT — It’s also about what we WEAR. For decades, America offshored textile jobs and allowed foreign synthetic, plastic-based materials to take over the clothing market. Together with Secretary Kennedy , the Great American Cotton Plan puts American-grown cotton FIRST again: supporting our farmers, strengthening U.S. manufacturing, and giving families a natural choice.”

The Indian Health Service announced a $3.5 million investment to build a new health clinic on the Osage Nation in Oklahoma.

During a recent interview with Real America’s Voice, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) renewed criticism of Anthony Fauci for his alleged role in covering up the origins of SARS-CoV-2 as well as his alleged role in covering up serious harms related to Covid shots. According to Senator Johnson, “Anthony Fauci is a criminal. Fauci and the cabal covered up the fact that Covid injections kill people.”

Children’s Health Defense, a non-profit health watchdog group, appeared to endorse President Trump’s recent executive order relating to a review of the childhood vaccine schedule. According to the group, “President Trump’s new Executive Order on childhood vaccines isn’t really about vaccines. It’s about power: shifting authority from an unaccountable public health bureaucracy back to elected officials accountable to voters. It directs the CDC/ACIP to review HHS findings and align recommendations with best practices from other developed nations—reopening debate on timing, safety, and informed consent.”