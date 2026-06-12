President Trump signed the Restoring American Commercial Fishing in the Pacific Proclamation.

The proclamation restores federally managed commercial fishing access to portions of three Pacific marine national monuments, including:

Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (near Hawaii)

Islands Unit of the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument

Rose Atoll Marine National Monument (in American Samoa)

According to HHS, “American seafood producers play an important role in our nation’s food system. Access to nutritious, protein-rich foods—including seafood—helps support healthier communities across the country.”

CMS established the new Office of Health Technology and Products (OHTP). The OHTP will provide enterprise leadership and oversight for healthcare technology modernization, digital products, and platform transformations supporting Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, and other CMS programs.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced $40 million in funding opportunities across eight grant programs to advance President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative.

The grants focus on preventing addiction, addressing child trauma, preventing suicide, supporting mental illness treatment, and strengthening the behavioral health workforce. Key programs include $9.2 million for Behavioral Health and Community Safety Partnerships, $9 million for Tribal Behavioral Health Substance Use Prevention, $8 million each for Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) and the National Center for Child Traumatic Stress, plus smaller awards for adult suicide prevention, a Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders, statewide consumer networks, and university training for substance use disorder providers.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative is saving lives, restoring families, and strengthening communities. This $40 million in funding opportunities will expand prevention, recovery, and evidence-based behavioral health care while supporting a transition to a value-based system that rewards results and helps make America healthy again.”

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya recommended the documentary The Lockdown Dissidents.

According to the NIH Director, “My talented friend Michael Pack has produced a great documentary about the lockdown dissidents & the silencing of science during the covid pandemic. So much harm caused by the lockdowns, school closures, and mandates could have been avoided. I’m working now to reform public health and science so nothing like that ever happens again.”

According to an official announcement, the FDA “issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for generic nitenpyram tablets, the first generic drug to receive an EUA for the treatment of New World screwworm (NWS) and the first over-the-counter product to treat NWS in dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens.”

Dr. Raymond Jacobson was selected as director of the NIH Center for Scientific Review.