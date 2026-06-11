The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

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Chiadrum's avatar
Chiadrum
5h

Mic drop there. The Times is a disgrace

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Jean's avatar
Jean
16h

"He will work closely with USDA and stakeholders across the country to defend private property rights and address growing concerns from landowners facing pressure related to large-scale solar and wind development that impact productive farmland and rural communities. America’s farmers and ranchers deserve - ."

While recognizing the politics, imo HHS & the USDA should also be defending against loss of productive farmland against data centers. We have yet to hear a clear and comprehensive description of the products and/or services each/every data center will deliver and how that benefits our nation/local needs as compared to the land and water uses currently in place.

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