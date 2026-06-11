MAHA Institute congratulates Kelly Quinn on his primary victory in Nevada Assembly District 5.

Speaking before the Senate Agriculture Committee, USDA Secretary Rollins described the administration’s relationship with farmers in the following way:

“Last year, President Trump and congressional Republicans delivered the Working Families Tax Cut Act, a historic piece of legislation and a victory for US agriculture, which increased reference prices for the first time in more than a decade and saved 2 million family farms from the death tax, amongst so many other wins. Moreover, President Trump has already secured 19 new trade deals in just over one year, helping us slash that $50 billion agricultural trade deficit by almost 50% from just one year ago.”

During the hearing, Secretary Rollins said that the emergence of New World Screwworm in Texas is due to the Biden administration’s open border policy.

According to Secretary Rollins:

“We’re fighting the New World Screwworm (NWS) threat. We pushed NWS out of the US in 1966 — but for the first time in the modern era we have cases in Texas again. This is a direct result of the Darien Gap being breached in 2022 thanks to the reckless open border policies of Biden-Harris that allowed it to SURGE through Central America and hit Mexico by 2024. But we were ready. Since Day 1 under President Trump: - $1.3 billion deployed to fight NWS - New sterile fly technologies - Moore Air Base production facility ($750M) underway in Texas - New dispersal sites operational - Metapa, Mexico facility opening this month — adding 100 million sterile flies Increased border surveillance, trapping, and targeted releases already in effect. Farm Security equals National Security. We WILL eradicate this threat.”

President Trump appointed singer-songwriter John Rich Special Envoy for American Landowners.

The USDA made the following statement about the endorsement:

“Secretary Rollins welcomes President Donald J. Trump’s appointment of John Rich as Special Envoy for American Landowners. As Special Envoy, Rich will serve as a strong advocate for America’s farmers, ranchers, and private landowners, helping ensure their rights are protected and their voices are heard in Washington. He will work closely with USDA and stakeholders across the country to defend private property rights and address growing concerns from landowners facing pressure related to large-scale solar and wind development that impact productive farmland and rural communities. America’s farmers and ranchers deserve a government that stands with them. USDA looks forward to working alongside John as we continue advancing President Trump’s commitment to protecting rural America and preserving our nation’s agricultural heritage.”

The USDA also released the image of a tag that will be affixed to textiles containing 100% US cotton.

During an interview on Fox News, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz expressed his strong support for Secretary Kennedy taking a leading position in delivering the White House initiative to teach nutrition courses in medical schools across the country.

The CMS Administrator also made the following statement about healthcare price transparency, “HHS and CMS have sent over 500 letters to hospitals across the country — warning these hospitals to comply with our requests for price transparency or face the consequences. Americans should not be blind-sided by unfair or unknown healthcare costs.”

In a lengthy post, Secretary Kennedy reacted to a New York Times article headlined “Kennedy Shows Minimal Engagement With Vast Health Portfolio.” The HHS Secretary responded to the article as follows: