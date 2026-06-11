Daily Brief 6/11/26
MAHA Institute congratulates Kelly Quinn on his primary victory in Nevada Assembly District 5.
Speaking before the Senate Agriculture Committee, USDA Secretary Rollins described the administration’s relationship with farmers in the following way:
“Last year, President Trump and congressional Republicans delivered the Working Families Tax Cut Act, a historic piece of legislation and a victory for US agriculture, which increased reference prices for the first time in more than a decade and saved 2 million family farms from the death tax, amongst so many other wins. Moreover, President Trump has already secured 19 new trade deals in just over one year, helping us slash that $50 billion agricultural trade deficit by almost 50% from just one year ago.”
During the hearing, Secretary Rollins said that the emergence of New World Screwworm in Texas is due to the Biden administration’s open border policy.
According to Secretary Rollins:
“We’re fighting the New World Screwworm (NWS) threat. We pushed NWS out of the US in 1966 — but for the first time in the modern era we have cases in Texas again. This is a direct result of the Darien Gap being breached in 2022 thanks to the reckless open border policies of Biden-Harris that allowed it to SURGE through Central America and hit Mexico by 2024. But we were ready. Since Day 1 under President Trump: - $1.3 billion deployed to fight NWS - New sterile fly technologies - Moore Air Base production facility ($750M) underway in Texas - New dispersal sites operational - Metapa, Mexico facility opening this month — adding 100 million sterile flies Increased border surveillance, trapping, and targeted releases already in effect. Farm Security equals National Security. We WILL eradicate this threat.”
President Trump appointed singer-songwriter John Rich Special Envoy for American Landowners.
The USDA made the following statement about the endorsement:
“Secretary Rollins welcomes President Donald J. Trump’s appointment of John Rich as Special Envoy for American Landowners. As Special Envoy, Rich will serve as a strong advocate for America’s farmers, ranchers, and private landowners, helping ensure their rights are protected and their voices are heard in Washington. He will work closely with USDA and stakeholders across the country to defend private property rights and address growing concerns from landowners facing pressure related to large-scale solar and wind development that impact productive farmland and rural communities. America’s farmers and ranchers deserve a government that stands with them. USDA looks forward to working alongside John as we continue advancing President Trump’s commitment to protecting rural America and preserving our nation’s agricultural heritage.”
The USDA also released the image of a tag that will be affixed to textiles containing 100% US cotton.
During an interview on Fox News, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz expressed his strong support for Secretary Kennedy taking a leading position in delivering the White House initiative to teach nutrition courses in medical schools across the country.
The CMS Administrator also made the following statement about healthcare price transparency, “HHS and CMS have sent over 500 letters to hospitals across the country — warning these hospitals to comply with our requests for price transparency or face the consequences. Americans should not be blind-sided by unfair or unknown healthcare costs.”
In a lengthy post, Secretary Kennedy reacted to a New York Times article headlined “Kennedy Shows Minimal Engagement With Vast Health Portfolio.” The HHS Secretary responded to the article as follows:
“Sheryl [writer Sheryl Gay Stolberg], Your article exemplifies the biased reporting we have come to expect from you and the New York Times.
It was unfair, inimical, and inaccurate. All one needs to refute your argument is to glance at my publicly available calendar and to review my unprecedented list of accomplishments on a wide range of issues, all of which I drove. You evidently never undertook these foundational due diligences. Why let facts obscure a good story?
You fault me for missing a couple of monthly counselor meetings. However, I meet one-on-one with my counselors every day to decide policy and strategy. We schedule the monthly meetings to give the divisions a chance to keep each other informed about HHS-wide policies with which I’m already intimately familiar. Had you read my calendar, you would have seen that I have back-to-back meetings all day, every day, with both career and political staff, with my counselors and with outside stakeholders, interspersed with press conferences and other policy announcements.
I am knowledgeable and active on every issue in every division of my department, and I always make the final decisions. I meet with the principals at FDA, NIH, CDC, and my senior counselor every morning, something, I’m told, is unprecedented in HHS history. I try to get out of the office between 4:30 and 6:00 PM, so that I can spend three hours, in quiet, responding to emails. I normally work until 11 PM every night, mostly on phone calls to staff.
In order to prove your preconceived case for my disengagement, you quote anonymous employees, some of whom I fired or who quit to avoid being fired. You also deceptively quote HHS employees without identifying whether they were among those I fired, thereby depriving your readers of the opportunity to make an independent judgment about their credibility.
I came into this job to change the culture of a broken agency that has presided over the worst decline in public health in American history. Of course I fired people—lots of them! It’s an easy task for even the laziest journalist, to comb that flotsam and jetsam for malevolence toward the Trump administration. And of course, this species of journalist will always be able to find disgruntled individuals among the 70,000 employees of the Department from whom to cherry pick “facts” to flesh out a preordained hit piece. All that is required for this brand of journalism is the ethical elasticity that you seem to have in spades. You had a preconceived thesis, and you set out to prove it. This is a widely accepted technique in journalism today, but I grew up in an era when it would not have been tolerated by the New York Times.
Ultimately, God puts us all on this earth to search for existential truths. I’ve tried to instill this mission at HHS by implementing gold standard research to end the regime of politicized science that COVID exposed to the American public. There was a time that journalists were proud to be the fearless and uncompromising champions of truth. Standards have devolved, and journalism is dead. The Times now employs propagandists. Your capitulation to partisanship further compounds your journalistic challenges; since we all are aware of your predictable bias, we at HHS are unwilling to talk to you about the topics that are important. The fact that you have minimal access to decision makers leaves you covering trivia and relying on your own capacity for invention.
Btw. When I took this job, the building was empty. About 90% of the employees were not coming to work. I changed that, but your newspaper never covers my reforms. Nor did you cover the fact that my predecessor almost never showed up for work here during his four years in office. When we came in, there were still artifacts from the first Trump administration in many of our office drawers because no one showed up for work during the Biden years. Just as Rochelle Walensky spent her entire term as CDC Director in Cambridge, Xavier Becerra reportedly spent most of his term as HHS Secretary in California. (I live in California, but I’ve only been there once in fifteen months).
His only notable accomplishments here were losing 300,000 children, referred to HHS for custody and care, to human traffickers and drug runners, encouraging transgender surgeries, and disabling the entire program-integrity apparatus, allowing hundreds of billions of dollars of theft from my agency. I have set out to find the children Becerra lost. He is now the front-runner for the governor of California. These are not invented stories; they are genuine scandals that the Times will never cover, presumably, because the malefactors are Democrats.
Finally, you criticize me for spending time with the Indian tribes in Alaska. I consider that part of my job. I run the Indian Health Services, and I’ve had unprecedented success in transforming IHS from a backwater to a top priority for this department. I’ve made more trips to Indian country and to Indian health clinics and hospitals than any HHS secretary in history, and I’ve brought Indians into high positions on the sixth floor for the first time in agency history. This is another success story that the Times will never cover.”
Mic drop there. The Times is a disgrace
"He will work closely with USDA and stakeholders across the country to defend private property rights and address growing concerns from landowners facing pressure related to large-scale solar and wind development that impact productive farmland and rural communities. America’s farmers and ranchers deserve - ."
While recognizing the politics, imo HHS & the USDA should also be defending against loss of productive farmland against data centers. We have yet to hear a clear and comprehensive description of the products and/or services each/every data center will deliver and how that benefits our nation/local needs as compared to the land and water uses currently in place.