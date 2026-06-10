MAHA Institute endorsed Jessica Means for Tennessee House District 1.

A farmer, local business owner, and Chairman of the Sullivan County Health Council, Jessica Means entered this legislative race with a clear purpose: to advance the MAHA mission and secure medical sovereignty for the families of Tennessee. Jessica views medical freedom as the frontline of modern liberty, recognizing that the right to bodily autonomy is a natural right that must be shielded from state-sponsored coercion.



Means is an energetic advocate for lifestyle-focused wellness who is deeply skeptical of the pharmaceutical-educational complex. She brings an uncompromised perspective to environmental stewardship, having already utilized her executive position as County Commissioner to fight local corporate technology overreach by proposing a moratorium on resource-heavy data centers.

HHS, through the Elder Justice Coordinating Council (EJCC), announced a comprehensive Federal Elder Justice Action Plan. This is a government-wide strategy involving 17 federal departments and agencies designed to protect seniors by strengthening their rights, prevention efforts, enforcement, accountability, and access to support services.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “President Trump and I are committed to ensuring every American can age with dignity, independence, and security. Scammers steal an estimated $28 billion from older Americans each year. Through the Federal Elder Justice Action Plan and the ‘Never EVER’ campaign, the Trump administration is protecting seniors, supporting victims, and holding criminals accountable. The message is simple: no government agency will ever tell you to move your money to ‘protect it’— that’s a scam.”

Secretary Kennedy and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz offered an update on the enforcement of healthcare price transparency. According to Secretary Kennedy, “For years, hospitals kept Americans in the dark about the true cost of care. Families made medical decisions without knowing the price—and too often got hit with bills that drained their savings. That ends now. Under President Trump’s leadership, HHS is enforcing hospital price transparency with real consequences. Dr. Oz and I have a simple message for hospitals: Post your actual prices. Come into compliance immediately—or face serious consequences.”

The HHS opened a review following allegations of federal grant fund misuse by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) National, CAIR California, and CAIR Washington. The review, prompted by congressional letters, centers on suspected financial mismanagement involving over $15 million in grants for Afghan refugee resettlement, alongside historical court-documented ties to Hamas financing from the Holy Land Foundation trial. In a statement, Secretary Kennedy emphasized the need for greater transparency regarding taxpayer dollars and has shared these concerns with Secretary Rubio, requesting a State Department assessment of any potential national security implications linked to terrorist affiliations.

According to an official statement, the FDA “added bemotrizinol to the list of permitted sunscreen active ingredients, marking a significant milestone in the agency's efforts to advance sunscreen innovation. Bemotrizinol is the first new active ingredient added to the over-the-counter (OTC) sunscreen monograph since the late 1990s.”

USDA Secretary Rollins offered further commentary on the administration’s goal of onshoring fertilizer production.