ARPA-H’s Program Manager for Health Science Futures, Dr. Wilfred Ngwa, Ph.D., recently gave an interview in which he discussed the 1-CURE program.

According to Dr. Ngwa, the initiative aims to create a single, low-cost radiotherapy approach effective against many cancer types, addressing the challenges of approximately 2 million annual U.S. cases, high treatment costs, and lengthy, grueling therapies.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin spoke about ongoing multi-agency efforts to remove microplastics from drinking water during a broadcast interview. According to Zeldin, “The Trump Admin is leaning into gold-standard science to safeguard drinking water from the potential threat of microplastics. I recently announced with Secretary Kennedy that the Trump EPA is adding microplastics to our Contaminant Candidate List for the first time ever. Looking forward to continuing my work with RFK Jr. to tackle this issue that is a top concern for many MAHA Moms and Dads nationwide.”

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins wrote the following about the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to reform the SNAP program:

“We’ve already moved 4.3 million people off SNAP as more Americans return to work, cracked down on fraud with nearly 1,000 arrests, and approved 22 state waivers to remove soda and junk food from SNAP purchases. Now, we’re taking the next step to Make America Healthy Again. For too long, loopholes allowed jelly to count as a fruit and jerky to count as a protein for stores accepting SNAP dollars. No more loopholes. If retailers want to participate in SNAP, they should be offering real, nutritious food to American families. That’s why USDA is raising the stocking standard minimum from 12 staple food items to 28 real food options on store shelves. We are strengthening nutrition, improving accountability, and ensuring SNAP works the way it was intended to work. This is an amazing start but there is much to still be accomplished!!”

ACF Assistant Secretary Alex Adams sharply criticized Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for hypocrisy, accusing his state of diverting Social Security survivor benefits—intended for orphaned children in foster care—to offset child welfare costs, a practice dubbed the “orphan tax.”

In December of 2025, Adams sent letters to 39 states urging them to stop using these earned benefits (up to 75% of a deceased parent’s Social Security) to reimburse themselves and instead ensure the funds go directly to the children. Adams highlighted Walz’s public support for the dignity of survivor benefits while Minnesota continues the practice, suggesting the state could address any budget shortfalls by tackling widespread fraud instead.

NIH senior scientists Drs. Okihide Hikosaka and Alan Sher were elected as members of the National Academy of Sciences 2026 class.

In honor of Public Service Recognition Week, NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya released a video encouraging parents to participate in Take Your Child To Work Day.