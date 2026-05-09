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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
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When will Ralph BARIC, Peter Daszak get indicted? Can Fauci‘s pardon be dismissed? And will there be any accountability from the university of North Carolina? Or the NIH, DOD? DARPA?

Starting in 2020, U.S. Right to Know filed multiple public-records requests seeking emails, grant proposals, research communications, and other documents tied to coronavirus research.

* UNC produced a large amount of material — more than 130,000 pages according to court filings — but withheld thousands of documents.

* The university argued the withheld documents were protected under a North Carolina “research exemption” law for unpublished scientific research data and records.

* U.S. Right to Know sued, arguing the exemption was being interpreted too broadly and that the public had a right to see the records because the research involved taxpayer-funded work and issues of enormous public importance.

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