HHS shared a report on MAHA Institute’s Mental Health & Overmedicalization Summit, which took place on May 4 in Washington. The segment included a portion of remarks made by MAHA Institute President Mark Gorton.

In a recent public statement, Secretary Kennedy continued to discuss the importance of the issues raised at the Summit.

HHS released the following statement on the benefits of Vitamin C,

“Vitamin C, an antioxidant, protects your cells from free radical damage. It also supports immune function, improves iron absorption, and is required to synthesize collagen —your body’s primary building block for healthy skin, hair, and bones. Real Food is full of Vitamin C. Consider adding kiwis, oranges, grapefruits, strawberries, or bell peppers to your diet to increase consumption.”

USDA Secretary Rollins offered further commentary on new federal guidelines aimed at reducing fraud in the SNAP program (formerly known as Food Stamps).

According to the USDA Secretary,

“SNAP fraud ends with President Trump. Accepting these benefits is a privilege, NOT a right. No more bare-minimum stocking or loopholes that let junk snacks count as “staple foods.” Retailers will now have to carry 7 varieties across 4 real categories: proteins, grains, dairy, and fruits & vegetables — more than doubling the old requirements with far more whole foods and perishables. These stores take in over $90 billion of your taxpayer dollars every year (that is $236 million a day!). Too many have abused that trust with the absolute minimum while racking up the worst records of benefit trafficking, fraud, and program violations. That ends NOW. We’re turning the tide on the nutrition crisis, giving families better access to real food, and demanding real accountability from retailers who want to keep cashing those SNAP checks.”

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss and recommend the strain composition for the 2026-2027 COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. The public can watch the live webcast on YouTube, submit written comments via docket FDA-2026-N-3962 (by May 27), or request to speak during the open public hearing (requests due May 18). Background materials will be posted at least two days prior. This is the annual strain-selection meeting for updating the vaccine formula.

The HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR) released a statement marking the National Day of Prayer. According to OCR, “Today, we reflect on the National Day of Prayer, a cherished tradition that calls us to reflect on the values of compassion, service, and unity. HHSOCR , faith and civil rights walk hand in hand. We honor every American’s freedom of religion and the diversity of beliefs that strengthens our communities.”

OCR also announced an Interim Final Rule extending the compliance deadlines for web and mobile accessibility standards under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. Recipients of HHS funding with 15 or more employees now have until May 11, 2027, while those with fewer than 15 employees have until May 10, 2028, to conform their web content and mobile apps to WCAG 2.1 AA standards. The one-year extension addresses concerns that many entities, such as hospitals and health centers, could not meet the original May 2026 deadline, aligns with DOJ’s ADA Title II rules, and provides time for orderly implementation while maintaining the obligation to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities.