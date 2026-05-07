HHS published a list of organizations and medical professionals who endorsed the multi-agency, HHS-led plan to curb psychiatric overprescribing. The plan was first announced by Secretary Kennedy during the MAHA Institute’s Mental Health & Overmedicalization Summit in Washington, D.C.

Medical professionals, scientists, and mental health advocates who endorse the plan, according to HHS, are as follows:

Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring, M.D.

Sandeep Palakodeti, M.D., MPH

Marty Silverman

Dr. Vibeke Manniche, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Julian Somers

Nicolas Badre

Allen Frances, M.D.

Dr. Joanna Moncrieff

Javeed Sukhera M.D., Ph.D.

Om Prakash, M.D.

Laura Delano

Dr. Marketa Wills

Dr. Christine Yu Moutier

Scotch McClure

Shoshana Weissmann

Organizations that endorse or support the plan are as follows:

MAHA Institute

Inner Compass

MAHA Action

American Psychiatric Association (APA)

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Maxwell Sciences

Abundance Institute

WJW Mental Health Legal Fund

Referring to MAHA Institute’s Summit, HHS released the following statement, “This week, Secretary Kennedy joined the MAHA Institute’s Mental Health and Overmedicalization Summit to announce new guidance from SAMHSA , CMSGov , HRSA ,and ACF to combat overmedicalization, promote informed consent, and give patients and doctors alike options for mental health treatment.”

MAHA Institute endorsed John Hodgson for Kentucky House District 36.

A principled leader committed to constitutionally limited government, John Hodgson understands that protecting our God-given rights is the paramount duty of a legislator.



John recognizes that the health of our communities and the sanctity of our homes are under constant threat from government encroachment. He brings a sophisticated and responsive approach to the fight for medical freedom, ensuring that the interests of Kentucky families are always prioritized over those of powerful corporate entities.

MAHA Institute endorsed Josh Calloway for Kentucky House District 10.

Calloway stands as a relentless champion for the MAHA mission, particularly in his fight to protect the most vulnerable from pharmaceutical exploitation. By filing groundbreaking legislation to investigate how Medicaid may be incentivizing the over-prescription of psychotropic drugs to our children, he has demonstrated a sophisticated commitment to transparency and informed consent.



Drawing from his deep-rooted values and his refusal to allow schools to act as agents of the state at the expense of parental rights, Josh brings a courageous and uncompromising perspective to the fight for medical freedom.

Following UnitedHealthcare’s decision to cut prior authorization for 30% of services, Secretary Kennedy made the following statement:

“Promises made. Promises kept.



Last June, HHS convened the nation’s largest health insurers—plans that together cover 280 million Americans—and secured a clear commitment: reduce prior authorization, the single greatest source of delay and frustration for patients and their doctors. Skeptics said it would be another empty pledge. They were wrong.



Today, I can report real results. Participating plans have reduced prior authorization use by 11% compared to last year—6.5 million fewer procedures delayed by red tape. And just yesterday, UnitedHealth Group, the largest insurer in the country, took a major step forward by eliminating prior authorization requirements for 30% of medical procedures.



We are holding the system accountable and delivering change. I commend UnitedHealth Group, AHIP, and every participating plan for the progress they’ve made. And we will keep pushing—especially to accelerate the adoption of electronic prior authorization, a key commitment from the June 2025 pledge—so patients get timely care and doctors can focus on medicine, not paperwork.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz made the following comment about the Most Favored Nations (MFN) pricing deals inked between the Trump Administration and a growing number of pharmaceutical companies:

“President Trump’s Most Favored Nation drug pricing initiative is delivering historic wins for American patients—lowering costs while preserving innovation and ensuring the U.S. no longer pays more than other wealthy nations. Here are two big things it means for Americans: ✔️ $1,800–$3,000/Yr Kept in Your Pocket: Huge direct-to-consumer discounts on weight loss drugs ✔️ $6,000 Saved per IVF Live Birth: Making starting a family more affordable ($2,191 saved per cycle)”

The FDA will host a virtual Industry Information Session on May 15, 2026 (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET) to answer questions about its Request for Information (RFI) on a proposed pilot program for Real-Time Clinical Trials.