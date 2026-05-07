The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

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Tee Rigodanzo's avatar
Tee Rigodanzo
10h

God bless each of the medical professionals, scientists, mental health advocates and organizations who endorse the plan.

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david waterman's avatar
david waterman
5h

So psychotic meds for a infection from the vaccine, interesting 🧐🤔🤔 as being poisoned is not a disorder

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