MAHA Institute congratulates its endorsed candidates who won their elections on Tuesday, May 5, 2026:

Jay Edwards – Ohio Treasurer

Christina Hagan – Ohio State Representative, District 48

Shawn Stevens – Ohio State Representative, District 61

Jason Stephens – Ohio State Representative, District 93

Dr. Brian Schmutzler – Indiana Senate, District 11

Ron Ferguson – Ohio State Representative, District 96

Brian Lorenz – Ohio State Representative, District 60

President Trump signed the National Physical Fitness and Sports Month Proclamation.

According to the text of the Proclamation, “Sports and fitness are woven into the fabric of American identity, and the greatness that defines our Nation is forged only through hard work, sweat, and an unrelenting demand for success. Physical dedication sharpens the mind, steels the will, and produces the kind of character that Americans carry into every aspect of their lives. Citizens who hold themselves to that standard of excellence are capable of meeting any challenge of the world today.”

The text continued, “My Administration is committed to strengthening the next generation of Americans and promoting sports participation, which is why I was proud to sign an Executive Order revitalizing the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition and reestablishing the Presidential Fitness Test. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Council, and under my leadership, we are once again making fitness and nutrition national priorities. Working alongside world-class professional athletes, major league organizations, teams, schools and communities across our country, we are ushering in a new Golden Age of physical fitness — expanding access to wellness for every American, promoting the many benefits of exercise and good nutrition, supporting youth sports, and celebrating a culture of strength, vitality, and excellence.”

Speaking alongside the President in the Oval Office, Secretary Kennedy said, “If we were going to maintain our national authority…we had to pay attention to our physical condition, and the Physical Fitness Test was a critical part of that.”

According to a new White House report on President Trump’s most favored nations (MFN) pricing agreements with pharmaceutical companies, MFN for new drug launches is projected to deliver $529 billion in domestic savings over 10 years across all U.S. markets—including private insurance—by offering lower launch prices while pressuring other nations to pay more fairly.

For existing drugs, Medicaid programs gain access to MFN prices, resulting in $64.3 billion in combined federal and state savings. Additional patient benefits are delivered via the TrumpRx.gov direct-to-consumer channel, with notable discounts such as ~$3,000 in annual savings on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs for the uninsured and over $6,000 for IVF medications; proposed legislation would allow these purchases to count toward insurance deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums. The policy also enables fiscally sustainable Medicare expansion for anti-obesity treatments and works alongside U.S. trade efforts to promote global price equalization, while the Administration collaborates with Congress to codify the agreements into law.

The National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) established the Point-of-Care Technologies Research Network (POCTRN) to accelerate the development of affordable, user-friendly medical devices and information tools that deliver timely health information at the point of care (POC) or in home settings.

This collaborative network merges scientific, technological, and clinical expertise to address evolving healthcare needs, where primary care providers and patients play larger roles in decision-making and self-management. POCTRN supports research and innovation translation through centers, partnerships, and funding, with a focus on rapid commercialization and implementation of point-of-care and home-based diagnostic technologies.

Following an announcement that UnitedHealthcare will cut prior authorization for 30% of services, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz released the following statement, “Last year Secretary Kennedy, Medicare Director Chris Klomp, and I convened health industry leaders who pledged to reduce the substantial burdens caused by prior authorization. Today’s progress reflects that shared commitment to the American people. We applaud the growing momentum to build a simpler, more patient-centered system.”

In celebration of National Beef Month, the USDA revealed that AMS graders assessed 20.7B lbs of beef in 2025.