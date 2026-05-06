The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glenn Tamir's avatar
Glenn Tamir
17h

Great to see MAHA moving the needle forward for the health and well-being of the American people. Thanks to all who are putting in the hard work involved!

Reply
Share
Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
17h

They have until May 11 to prosecute Fauci. Praying for justice.

Ralph BARIC has been put on leave with the university of North Carolina and they pulled federal funding from his research. He needs to be prosecuted as well for making Covid dangerous to human lung tissue years before the pandemic.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Institute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture