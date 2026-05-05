Yesterday, MAHA Institute hosted its Mental Health & Overmedicalization Summit in Washington, D.C. The event featured speeches and panel discussions from doctors and scientists, as well as victims of the nation’s growing crisis of overmedicalization.

Multiple speakers challenged the origins and applications of the “chemical imbalance theory” that has been a proximate cause of the allopathic establishment prescribing often dangerous and counterproductive drugs, including SSRIs, for treatment of cognitive and other mental conditions. In his remarks, MAHA Institute President Mark Gorton said that a cynical profit motive is behind the allopathic establishment’s continued support for the baseless theory.

The Summit concluded with remarks by Secretary Kennedy. The HHS Secretary announced major actions to roll back the tide of chronic overmedicalization that continues to pose harms and risks to millions of Americans.

HHS, CMS, ACF, HRSA, and SAMHSA jointly published a “Dear Colleague” letter outlining new federal policy guidance on mental health treatments. According to the letter, “HHS encourages clinicians and provider organizations to support a treatment approach grounded in shared decision-making, patient autonomy, and fully informed consent. Individuals should receive clear, understandable information regarding the potential benefits and risks of psychiatric medications at initiation, during ongoing treatment, and when discontinuation is being considered.”

The letter continued, “That discussion should include the purpose of the medication, expected benefits, possible adverse effects, monitoring needs, potential discontinuation symptoms, the risks of abrupt cessation when relevant, the possibility of relapse or recurrence, and the availability of evidence-based non-pharmacological interventions. Evidence from mental health settings suggests that shared decision-making interventions may improve patients’ perceived involvement in decision-making and related person-centered outcomes.”

Kennedy told the audience at MAHA Institute’s event that, moving forward, federal health regulators will advance regulations that support evidence-based treatments that don’t rely on medication. Such alternatives to medicalization include psychotherapy, building social connections, behavioral strategies, sleep-focused care, exercise programs, and dietary improvements.

According to the HHS Secretary, these approaches should not be framed as direct substitutes for medication in every situation or presented as sufficient on their own for all patients. Instead, experts emphasize integrating them into a comprehensive menu of proven mental health services. Treatment choices, the authors stress, must balance the strongest available research, clinical expertise, and each individual’s personal goals and preferences.

The nation’s top public health department will also regularly review “psychiatric medication regimens to ensure that each medication remains necessary, beneficial, and aligned with the individual’s current clinical needs and treatment goals,” according to the “Dear Colleague” letter.

Kennedy stated, “Today, we take clear and decisive action to confront our nation’s mental health crisis by addressing the overuse of psychiatric medications—especially among children. We will support patient autonomy, require informed consent and shared decision-making, and shift the standard of care toward prevention, transparency, and a more holistic approach to mental health.” He further stated that federal agencies will specifically focus on the over-medicalization crisis among foster children and those living in senior facilities.

The Dear Colleague letter further states, “Taken together, these activities reflect a shared federal commitment to ensuring that people with mental health conditions have access to the full range of evidence-based care. That includes medication when clinically indicated, but it also includes psychotherapy, family engagement, and lifestyle and behavioral interventions, with careful reassessment of ongoing treatment over time. It also includes ensuring that individuals are meaningfully involved in decisions about their care.”

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins highlighted how foreign-owned or controlled meatpacking companies, including the world's largest, dominate the industry alongside just four firms processing 85% of US beef. She linked this concentration to market manipulation, higher prices for consumers, harm to independent ranchers, and risks to national food security, potentially tied to corruption, cartels, and labor issues.

It was further announced that the DOJ is advancing an antitrust investigation initiated last November to address alleged collusion and price fixing, aiming to protect American producers and stabilize supply chains.

Today, several states will hold primary elections. The following candidates have received a MAHA Institute endorsement.