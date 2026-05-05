The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
7h

Please address the toxic chemicals in scented products. Toxic air fresheners are everywhere in public spaces. Every hospital, bathroom, school, medical facilities, fitness facilities, hotels, airports etc.

And scented laundry products are also toxic and they don’t wash out. There’s offgassing from people who use these products. This is not only toxic for people but for pets and the environment too.

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