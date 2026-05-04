We invite you to livestream MAHA Institute’s Mental Health and Overmedicalization Summit, today from 9am-5pm.

A full replay becomes available via the same link upon the Summit’s conclusion. You may also join on MAHA Institute’s X page.

Speakers scheduled for the Summit are as follows:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , HHS Secretary

Mark Gorton , President, MAHA Institute

Debra Sheldon , Vice President, MAHA Institute

Amy Miller , Director of States, MAHA Institute

Justin Santopietro , Director of Government Relations, MAHA Institute

Admiral Brian Christine, M.D. , Assistant Secretary for Health (ASH) and Head of the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps

Alex J. Adams, Pharm.D., M.P.H. , Assistant Secretary for Family Support, Administration for Children and Families (ACF)

Christopher Carroll, M.Sc. , Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS), SAMHSA

Marta Sokolowska, PhD , Deputy Center Director, FDA

Laura Delano , Founder, Inner Compass Initiative

David Cohen, Ph.D. , Professor & Associate Dean, UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs

Gretchen Watson, Ph.D. , Clinical Psychologist; Academic Affiliate, University of South Carolina

Jeffrey Lacasse, Ph.D. , Researcher and Educator

Mark Horowitz, M.D. , Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Adelaide University

Anders Sørensen, Ph.D. , Clinical Psychologist and Researcher

Derek Blumke , Veteran Policy Fellow, Grunt Style Foundation

Kim Witczak , Drug Safety Advocate; FDA Advisory Committee Member

Samantha Fuesy, M.A., B.C.B.A. , Behavioral Scientist and Founder of The OBSI Project

Kristopher Kaliebe, M.D. , Professor of Psychiatry, University of South Florida

Andrea Beckel-Mitchener , National Institute of Mental Health

Tim Westlake, M.D., FACEP, Chief of Staff, SAMSHA

Secretary Kennedy released a message for HHS employees on the occasion of Public Service Recognition Week.

The HHS Secretary also encouraged Americans to view his interview on the I Love Being Sober podcast with Tim Westbrook.