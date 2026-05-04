Daily Brief 5/4/26
We invite you to livestream MAHA Institute’s Mental Health and Overmedicalization Summit, today from 9am-5pm.
A full replay becomes available via the same link upon the Summit’s conclusion. You may also join on MAHA Institute’s X page.
Speakers scheduled for the Summit are as follows:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., HHS Secretary
Mark Gorton, President, MAHA Institute
Debra Sheldon, Vice President, MAHA Institute
Amy Miller, Director of States, MAHA Institute
Justin Santopietro, Director of Government Relations, MAHA Institute
Admiral Brian Christine, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health (ASH) and Head of the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps
Alex J. Adams, Pharm.D., M.P.H., Assistant Secretary for Family Support, Administration for Children and Families (ACF)
Christopher Carroll, M.Sc., Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS), SAMHSA
Marta Sokolowska, PhD, Deputy Center Director, FDA
Laura Delano, Founder, Inner Compass Initiative
David Cohen, Ph.D., Professor & Associate Dean, UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs
Gretchen Watson, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist; Academic Affiliate, University of South Carolina
Jeffrey Lacasse, Ph.D., Researcher and Educator
Mark Horowitz, M.D., Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Adelaide University
Anders Sørensen, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist and Researcher
Derek Blumke, Veteran Policy Fellow, Grunt Style Foundation
Kim Witczak, Drug Safety Advocate; FDA Advisory Committee Member
Samantha Fuesy, M.A., B.C.B.A., Behavioral Scientist and Founder of The OBSI Project
Kristopher Kaliebe, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry, University of South Florida
Andrea Beckel-Mitchener, National Institute of Mental Health
Tim Westlake, M.D., FACEP, Chief of Staff, SAMSHA
Secretary Kennedy released a message for HHS employees on the occasion of Public Service Recognition Week.
The HHS Secretary also encouraged Americans to view his interview on the I Love Being Sober podcast with Tim Westbrook.
Thank you for this important meeting.
I've been advocating for this since the 1980's and in the past six months have sent out over 300 letters with my own family's story used to explain to young people the dangers about over-prescriptions of psychiatric drugs and how this phenomenon came to be here.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1zYOCLfBSdAgKSyD2TGTsAIh-qUyhO8ly/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=107230996684689048677&rtpof=true&sd=true
Here is an excerpt from an advocacy letter that outlines my approach and position.
The attached “Astrocytes, Research and Psychology” document was written for an audience of graduate and undergraduate student mentees I’ve worked with over the past five years. The seventy students and recent graduates represent a wide range of backgrounds, from colonial‑era heritage to first‑generation students, first‑generation citizens, and international students. They come from every socioeconomic background, including those struggling to get by and those representing family offices, and from campuses such as UCLA, Yale, NYU, BYU, and others. Several of the earliest mentees now work in consulting, capital markets, private equity, technology product management, and graduate study abroad. My missives are intended to broaden and accelerate their learning, mostly on financial topics, while also pointing to traps I believe our society has fallen into based on research and lived experience, including a seemingly over‑reliance on psychiatric medications.
“Astrocytes, Research and Psychology” reflects on William James’s 1890 Principles of Psychology, early brain research, the evolution of the American medical system, and the history of drug development—from Rockefeller‑era consolidation and the creation of the AMA, to the loosening of long‑term safety standards in the 1970s and the explosion of psychiatric drugs in the 1980s. It also describes family trauma that led me to swear off psychiatric medications after multiple relatives suffered irreversible harm from poorly monitored treatment during that era, including a doctor who lost his license and family members who lost cognitive abilities. Against that backdrop, the missive encourages students to engage deeply with the full scope of psychology, to understand emerging neuroscience (such as astrocyte function), and to be cautious about “silver bullet” pharmaceutical solutions pushed in a fast‑paced, profit‑driven environment.
As a lifelong banker and financial executive, I fully appreciate the scale and complexity of the infrastructure, controls, and support systems embedded in our current healthcare and behavioral‑health financing models.
---- Suggesting even a partial shift toward a more “psychiatric‑medication‑light” environment is, in many respects, traumatic for the system itself: it challenges entrenched reimbursement structures, utilization assumptions, and risk‑management practices that have grown up around a heavy pharmacological approach. ------
The intention is not to destabilize that system, but to invite county mental health leaders to begin imagining and piloting models that rebalance incentives, protect patient autonomy, and make room for robust non‑pharmacologic and community‑based supports alongside medication where it is clearly indicated.
County mental health systems are in a position to avoid reinforcing an over‑reliance on medication as the default response to psychosocial distress in schools, homes, and clinical settings. The goal is not to reject appropriate pharmacological treatment, but to ensure that it is grounded in sound evidence, informed consent, and a broad biopsychosocial understanding—especially when institutional pressures (from religious institutions, family systems, or the healthcare industry itself) may push toward quick diagnoses and long‑term prescriptions. We have an opportunity to support future generations in learning and using alternative and complementary therapies, in understanding their rights to review and add addenda to medical records under California law, and in becoming active participants in their own mental‑health research and decision‑making.
Lots of important news last week
Fauci’s senior advisor David Morens is being charged for trying to cover up the origins of Covid.
Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina has been put on leave and they stopped funding for his research. Backstory : He was making Covid dangerous at UNC. Obama put a moratorium in place but instead of stopping they sent the research to Wuhan. Funded by Fauci /NIH.
2. Also they found out that Peter Mark’s of the former FDA denied the safety signals of the Covid vaccine (he knew they were not safe and covered it up). Marks Helped oversee the review and authorization of COVID-19 vaccines under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)
He Was involved in Operation Warp Speed, coordinating between government and industry
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/17FD21up2d/?mibextid=wwXIfr
3. they amended the new farm bill to eliminate the “immunity to liability” for the pesticide companies…
Back story: Monsanto invented and produced glyphosate which causes cancer. (Round up is one of their products). Glyphosate is sprayed on conventional produce such as wheat, corn, soy , canola, legumes lentils , cotton etc. Monsanto has been sued $billions because of the harm it causes.
Bayer pharmaceuticals bought Monsanto and wanted immunity to liability so they wouldn’t keep getting sued. (this is what the vaccine industry did in 1986 and it became a gold rush… that’s when autism started to skyrocket… we went from 3 vaccines to 72 doses on the childhood schedule.)
4. Federal funding for Animal experiments is hopefully coming to an end. And they’re investing money in modern methods instead. Amen.🐶
2000 Beagles are being rescued from Ridgelan Farms that were supposed to go to laboratories to be experimented on and then euthanized.