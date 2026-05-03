On Monday, May 4, MAHA Institute will hold the Mental Health and Overmedicalization Summit in Washington D.C.

The event is fully booked but can be viewed for free on the MAHA Institute’s YouTube channel beginning at 9:00 AM on May 4.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) encouraged the DOJ to file charges against Anthony Fauci prior to the expiration of the applicable statute of limitations. According to Senator Paul: “The COVID cover-up goes all the way to the top. Fauci funded the Wuhan lab. Senior intelligence officials hid classified evidence from the president himself. Scientists were silenced. Millions paid the price. The DOJ has until May 11th to prosecute Fauci before the statute of limitations runs out. I am not letting this go. The American people deserve justice.”

Secretary Kennedy met with Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright to discuss bringing healthy “Real Food” options to the company’s menus.

HHS Assistant Secretary for Legislation Gary Andres authored an op-ed for RealClear Health headlined “Lowering Healthcare Costs Through Faster Access to OTC Medicines.” According to Andres, “Allowing more medications to be sold without a prescription would reduce costs, expand competition, increase convenience, and ease pressure on the entire healthcare system. Done properly, expanding OTC access can deliver immediate, tangible benefits to patients by making medicines more affordable.”

According to Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), “We didn’t need a sophisticated algorithm to see that the COVID injection was causing a great deal of harm. The massive volume of adverse events was a safety signal screaming at all of us.”