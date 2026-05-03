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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
5h

May 11th will come and go. They are using Biden’s illegal pardon. You cannot pardon someone that has not been convicted of a federal crime. But the dumbed down Americans and those that protect Fauci will fall for it. Fauci has a lot in a lot of people so count on it…..he will never be charged.

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Caroline Lapham's avatar
Caroline Lapham
6h

👍🏼best wishes from Zimbabwe 🇿🇼

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