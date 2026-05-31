President Trump signed an Executive Order (EO) titled “Realigning United States Core Childhood Vaccine Recommendations with Best Practices from Peer, Developed Countries.”

The EO directs the CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to review the scientific assessment alongside the latest clinical data and take appropriate steps to update the U.S. childhood and adolescent vaccine schedule, with an emphasis on giving parents and doctors maximum flexibility in the timing and sequencing of routine immunizations.

Furthermore, all federal agencies must align their vaccine-related actions, regulations, funding, and coverage with whatever schedule ACIP and CDC adopt—and it specifies that all vaccines on that updated schedule should continue to be covered without cost-sharing by private insurance and by Medicaid, CHIP, and the Vaccines for Children Program.

Finally, HHS is to inform state governments and health officials of the new policy and make the scientific assessment available to guide state-level vaccination laws.

Assistant HHS Secretary for ACF Alex Adams shared an article from the Federal Newswire headlined “Education and Health departments launch new school safety grant competition.” According to the article, “The U.S. Departments of Education and Health and Human Services announced on May 29 the launch of the School Safety Enhancement program Fiscal Year 2026 competition, aimed at improving school safety and infrastructure security. The School Safety Enhancement program is a new competitive grant initiative that utilizes School Safety National Activities funds to implement best practices for student safety in learning environments. The competition will apply Secretary McMahon’s Returning Education to the States Supplemental Priority, which seeks to better align federal funding with state goals and increase coherence across state systems.”

Commenting on this, Adams said, “Every child deserves to learn in a secure and protected environment. Our partnership with USED reinforces this commitment to child safety and ensures families can trust that their children are safe while pursuing their education. ACF.”

As part of ongoing efforts to identify and end Medicaid/Medicare fraud, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz is touring parts of Ohio. According to Dr. Oz, “Fraudsters have been treating Medicaid like a piggy bank, but it ends now. Ohio is showing what happens when data meets accountability. We followed the money and caught the crooks. And we’re not done yet. See you again soon, Ohio.”

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) criticized the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee (VRBPAC) for ignoring the testimony of health freedom attorney Aaron Siri. According to Siri, “The FDA’s vaccine committee just shamelessly voted to recommend an updated COVID-19 vaccine, ignoring its incredible trail of harm.”

During testimony before VRBPAC, Siri stated, “If you’re interested in making an evidence-based and not belief-based decision regarding COVID-19 vaccines, please review the data and evidence in the letter we submitted to this committee. Don’t ignore the tens of thousands of individuals that have contacted just our law firm regarding serious injuries from the COVID-19 vaccine. Don’t ignore the over 40,000 individuals seriously injured from these products that are members of just one group – React19. Don’t ignore the fact the CDC fought us in court for over 2 years to hide from the public the data which showed that over 7% of the 10 million V-safe users reported needing medical care after a COVID-19 vaccine, on average 2 to 3 times each, with over 70% of those medical encounters resulting in hospitalization, emergency room, or urgent care.”

VRBPAC is not related to ACIP, the CDC’s independent vaccine advisory committee.