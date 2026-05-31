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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
8h

Natural immunity 👉💉

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
7hEdited

For anyone interested, here’s info regarding class action lawsuits involving toxic fragrance, scented products .

Cole & Van Law Firm is pursuing class action lawsuits against various types of organizations, including businesses, medical facilities, hotels, and employers etc, on behalf of individuals who have experienced respiratory issues from scented products such as air fresheners in public spaces.

These cases will focus on situations where scented products contributed to breathing problems or respiratory conditions. The goal of this type of litigation is to seek accountability for affected individuals while encouraging safer environmental and workplace standards.

They just filed the first lawsuit against the Marriott. (many places are infusing toxic fragrance through HVAC systems)

about the lawsuit

https://colevannote.com/fragrance/

plaintiff request form

https://colevannote.com/fragrance-information-request-form/

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