At the 2026 ASCP Annual Meeting in Miami, Joseph F. Goldberg, MD, convened a panel of experts from the ASCP Deprescribing Task Force to discuss new guidance on deprescribing psychotropic medications. The discussion was framed as a follow-up to MAHA Institute’s Mental Health & Overmedicalization Summit, during which Secretary Kennedy announced major reforms aimed at ending the overmedicalization epidemic.

The USDA launched the Great American Cotton Plan, an initiative aimed at strengthening domestic cotton production and the broader American textile sector.

Key elements of the initiative are as follows, according to a USDA press release:

“Promoting Domestic Cotton Consumption

USDA and HHS are promoting the “Plant Not Plastic” initiative to encourage consumers to choose products made with American cotton

USDA is ensuring the BioPreferred Program remains funded so biobased products, including cotton products, can continue using the BioPreferred label

USDA is implementing increased marketing loan rates for upland and extra-long staple cotton authorized through the Working Families Tax Cuts Act

Providing Affordable Cotton by Increasing Domestic Demand and Production

USDA is prioritizing cotton processors and manufacturers within Rural Development’s Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan Program to increase domestic production capacity

The Economic Adjustment Assistance for Textile Mills program payment rate will increase from 3 cents to 5 cents per pound of cotton processed

USDA will continue working with Congress to support the bipartisan Buying American Cotton Act

Improving Cotton Trade

USDA is implementing the Administration’s Three-Point Trade Plan to expand export opportunities for U.S. cotton

Cotton Council International participated in an Agribusiness Trade Mission to Indonesia for the first time in program history earlier this year

USDA and USTR secured commitments from Indonesia and Bangladesh that will support future U.S. cotton purchases and textile production using American cotton

USDA continues supporting cotton exports through the Market Access Program and COTTON USA™ licensing initiatives

Protecting Cotton Growers from Adverse Risk

USDA Agricultural Research Service scientists are advancing research efforts to combat the spread of the cotton jassid pest

Cotton producers now have expanded access to Supplemental Coverage Option insurance tools

The Working Families Tax Cuts Act increased the seed cotton reference price for ARC and PLC programs by 14 percent beginning in fall 2026”

Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said, “Yes: plant, not plastic. Proud to support USDA , Secretary Rollins, and the Great American Cotton Plan. American-grown cotton supports our farmers, strengthens rural communities, fuels U.S. manufacturing, and gives families a natural alternative to synthetic, plastic-based materials. This plan helps Make America Healthy Again”

On the latest episode of the Secretary Kennedy Podcast, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sat down with Dr. Leo Trasande to discuss the dangers of microplastics and PFAS (aka “forever chemicals”). According to Secretary Kennedy, “Microplastics are entering the human body through everyday products most people never think about. Dr. Leo Trasande joins me to explain how food packaging, synthetic clothing, cosmetics, and even paper receipts contribute to toxic chemical exposure.”

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said the following about the preemptive pardon given to Anthony Fauci by President Biden prior to his leaving office. According to Senator Paul, “The Biden administration’s auto-pen pardon frenzy has set a dangerous precedent unlike anything America has ever seen. It ought to be challenged. I wrote a letter last year to the DOJ, raising serious constitutional and legal concerns about the legitimacy of Dr. Fauci’s pardon and never heard back. However, I do hold out hope that as his allies are finally getting indicted, they start singing like canaries about the truth surrounding Anthony Fauci.”

According to Children’s Health Defense CEO Marry Holland, sales of Merck’s HPV vaccine Gardasil are reportedly down 40%. This comes amid growing awareness of vaccine risks among parents and the general population.