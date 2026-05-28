Vermont became the first state to ban paraquat, a herbicide linked to Parkinson’s disease. Republican Governor Phil Scott signed the bipartisan bill, which phases out the sale and use of paraquat beginning November 1, with limited exemptions for certain crops. A full ban will take effect in 2030. Implementation of the ban is expected to be smoother after the removal of federal Farm Bill provisions that would have partly prevented states from imposing restrictions on pesticides and herbicides.

Stand for Health Freedom urged Louisiana residents to call their senators in order to tell them to vote no on HB775, a bill that was returned to the calendar yesterday but could still receive a vote at any time before the legislative session ends on June 1st. The legislation would allow minors to get vaccinated without parental consent and would broadly permit anyone to seek care for any minor for any reason.

The USDA released the following statement about pork exports: “U.S. pork exports continued to grow in key global markets. In the first 2 months of 2026, exports reached $1.2 billion, up 4% by value. Growth in Mexico and stronger sales to Japan and South Korea supported continued demand for U.S. pork.”

During a Cabinet meeting, President Trump discussed the TrumpRX direct-to-consumer pharmacy platform, which, according to the President, has significantly reduced the cost of prescription drugs.

During the same Cabinet meeting, Vice President Vance thanked Secretary Kennedy and CMS Administrator Dr. Oz for their joint efforts with his Anti-Fraud Task Force to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicaid and Medicare.

According to NIH research, early exposure to toxic metals during specific developmental windows can significantly increase the risk of brain and mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, hyperactivity, and attention problems, up to a decade later.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) thanked CBS for being what he called the first major media outlet to cover his Senate Committee report on the coverup of harms related to the Covid shot.

During a recent interview, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) warned of the dangers of gain-of-function research, a dangerous practice sometimes referred to as pathogenic enhancement

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