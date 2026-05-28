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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
15h

The meat industry is extremely cruel to animals and it’s not healthy to consume. Think of all the crap they put in farm animals and the way they are treated along the way to slaughter (adrenaline)

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