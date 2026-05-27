According to an article published in the Daily Caller, an unpublished poll conducted in October 2025 by Fabrizio Lee found that a large majority of Americans are in favor of health freedom. The Daily Caller did not publish the full crosstabs of the poll but reported that “73% of voters expressed concern about childhood vaccine mandates.” It was also reported that the poll found 90% of Americans are concerned about the corrupting influence of Big Pharma.

These results are similar to those found in a March 2026 poll commissioned by Brownstone Institute President Jeffrey Tucker and Health Freedom Defense Fund founder and President Leslie Manookian. The poll, conducted by John Zogby Strategies, found that a supermajority of likely voters strongly endorse health freedom/informed consent and are alarmed at government-dictated medical mandates.

Excerpted tables from the Zogby poll referenced above

Commenting on the revelation about the unpublished Fabrizio poll, Brownstone Institute President Jeffrey Tucker provided the following exclusive statement to the MAHA Institute: “This Fabrizio poll from October 2025 fits exactly with what the Brownstone/HFDF poll found in February 2026. Shot mandates are opposed by vast swaths of the public, including supermajorities, and there is mass public distrust of pharmaceutical companies. Vaccines themselves are being questioned as never before. In other words, these polls show that you and the people you know are not strange radicals but part of the mainstream of public opinion. Now we need politicians and public health officials to hear this message.”

During a visit to a farm in Scott Township, Pennsylvania, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins signed “a disaster designation for 17 counties in Pennsylvania due to damage and losses caused by below-freezing temperatures that occurred April 19 through April 21, 2026,” according to a USDA press release.

Speaking at the signing event, Secretary Rollins said, “Fighting for our farmers means being there for them when Mother Nature hits. Today we are showing that USDA stands with Pennsylvania agriculture — and we will continue working to ensure producers have the support they need to recover and move forward. This designation is a first step forward to help agricultural producers access emergency loans and programs in the aftermath of the freezing temperatures. Under President Trump, USDA will continue to put farmers first and make sure they have the resources they need.”

HHS published the following bullet points in conjunction with the White House Fraud Taskforce which offer a timeline of major anti-fraud actions taken in 2026:

February 25, 2026: The Trump Administration halted nearly $260 million in Medicaid payments to Minnesota over rampant fraud allegations, demanding full cooperation with federal investigators.

March 25, 2026: The Trump Administration suspended dozens of high-risk hospice and home health providers in the Los Angeles area.

April 2, 2026: The Trump Administration suspended hundreds of additional high-risk hospice and home health providers across California.

April 3, 2026: Federal prosecutors charged more than a dozen individuals in a $50 million hospice fraud scheme.

April 15, 2026: The Trump Administration suspended 447 hospices and 23 home health agencies in Los Angeles, with estimated fraud exceeding $600 million.

April 30, 2026: The Trump Administration deferred an additional $91 million in federal Medicaid funds from non-cooperating Minnesota.

May 13, 2026: The Trump Administration suspended $1.4 billion in home health and hospice funding nationwide.

May 13, 2026: The Trump Administration deferred $1.3 billion in federal Medicaid reimbursements for California.

May 13, 2026: The Trump Administration halted all new Medicare enrollments for hospice providers nationwide until the fraud crisis is brought under control.

May 13, 2026: The Trump Administration launched audits of Medicaid Fraud Control Units in all 50 states.

May 21, 2026: The Department of Justice charged 15 individuals in a wide-ranging Minnesota healthcare fraud scheme — including the highest loss amount ever charged in a Medicaid case in the state and the largest autism fraud scheme ever prosecuted.

Secretary Kennedy and Kathryn Burgum, Co-Chair of the Great American Recovery Initiative and Senior Advisor for Addiction Recovery at HHS, co-authored an op-ed for Future of Personal Health. According to the article, “In January, President Trump announced the Great American Recovery Initiative, a bold plan that coordinates a national response to chronic disease of addiction across government, healthcare, faith communities, and the private sector. Its goal is to save lives, restore families, and strengthen our communities.”

The article continued,

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is all in. We’re removing the barriers to recovery, tackling the root causes of addiction, eliminate stigma, and strengthening community health and safety by expanding evidence-based treatment that prioritizes recovery, stability, and self-sufficiency. Central to this is a new $100 million Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration program called Safety Through Recovery, Engagement, and Evidence-based Treatment and Supports (STREETS). It will fund targeted outreach, psychiatric care, for addiction treatment, recovery support services, medical stabilization, and crisis intervention, while connecting Americans experiencing homelessness to stable housing. Ultimately, this program aims to promote long-term recovery and independence.”

Connecticut, New Jersey, and South Dakota became the latest states to join ACF’s “A Home for Every Child” initiative.