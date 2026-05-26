Secretary Kennedy posted the following Memorial Day message:

“Today, we honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country, and we renew our commitment to protecting the health, dignity, and future of the nation they sacrificed to defend.”

Inner Compass Initiative founder Laura Delano published the following statement in support of Secretary Kennedy’s aim to reduce overmedicalization when treating mental illness.

According to Delano,

“For decades, those of us speaking about the harms caused by taking and coming off psychiatric drugs have been ignored, denied or dismissed.



I’ve been labeled everything from ‘antipsychiatry,’ ‘anti-science,’ and ‘Scientologist,’ to ‘right-wing fascist’ and ‘anti-vax,’ to simply ‘too mentally ill’ to understand what was happening to me.



Now the APA’s own annual meeting is full of panels on deprescribing, overmedication, withdrawal, and psychiatrists openly admitting they regret not helping patients come off these drugs sooner.



The hundreds of thousands of personal stories of psychiatric iatrogenesis have become impossible to keep waving away as meaningless anecdotes.



I have deep compassion for how hard it must be to face the possibility that you’ve been inadvertently causing harm to patients you’ve been trying to help.



But fear is the master distorter of truth, and the only way out is through.



We are eager to build a big-tent coalition to begin work on these changes we all know are necessary. I hope you’ll join us.”

During his recent tour of Ohio, Secretary Kennedy visited the Hope Recovery Community. There, those suffering from addiction are treated in a farm environment that involves frequent interaction with livestock and other animals.