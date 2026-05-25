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EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin spoke with CNN about regulatory reforms aimed at removing PFAS (also known as "forever chemicals") from drinking water. According to Zeldin, “The Trump EPA has been extensively engaged in robust efforts to remove PFAS from drinking water. This includes research, funding, treatment, destruction, and removal technology vetting, technical assistance, Safe Drinking Water Act responsibilities, and much more.”

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) criticized the legacy media for failing to cover information he has published regarding a major coverup of Covid shot harms under the Biden administration. According to Senator Johnson, “This is the biggest government scandal of my lifetime, and the legacy media refuses to cover it. The FDA knew that COVID injections were causing severe adverse events, including sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, and Bell’s palsy. Americans had the Right to Know, and those affected deserve justice.”

The HHS shared a clip of Dr. Drew Pinsky on NewsNation in which the well-known addiction specialist endorsed Secretary Kennedy’s policy of providing mental health alternatives to overmedicalization.