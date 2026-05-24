Secretary Kennedy clarified the limited scope of what he had called “a targeted PREP Act declaration to support the development and deployment of medical countermeasures related to Andes virus, which can cause the deadly respiratory illness Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome.”

According to the HHS Secretary,

“Don’t believe Internet fearmongers. HHE defends public health AND supports medical freedom — period.



HHS action …



Does NOT pave the way for a new mRNA vaccine



Does NOT provide Big Pharma with new, limitless protections from liability



Does NOT allow for mandates of ANY kind



Does NOT apply to any other medical products



Does NOT apply to vaccines



HHS action …



Facilitates expanded access of favipiravir — and favipiravir ONLY — to treat hantavirus



Allows individuals possibly exposed to Andes virus to access this drug



Only covers VOLUNTARY administration and use — NO mandates



Provides protection for a VERY LIMITED TIME, through July 18, 2026.”

Brownstone Institute founder Jeffrey Tucker commented on the announcement, writing, “I assumed the worst about this without evidence. PTSD. This PREP, however unnecessary, protects only one antiviral for a limited time and for a limited group.”

Tucker shared an article by Dr. Robert Malone headlined, “Fearporn and the New PREP Act Declaration.” According to Dr. Malone, the HHS action “creates liability protection for the investigational use of favipiravir, an antiviral, for a specific contained outbreak. What it does NOT do: authorize a vaccine, mandate anything, declare a national emergency, or suspend any civil liberties. The PREP Act is genuinely worth criticizing. This particular declaration is one of its more restrained uses.”

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher also commented on the matter, writing, “It [HHS action] ONLY covers favipiravir for 2 months — an antiviral shown to protect 100% of animals from lethal Andes virus infection. NO vaccines are covered. Nonetheless, we all know the PREP Act is unconstitutional and should be repealed.”

The HHS confirmed that as the CDC winds down most forms of animal testing, monkeys that had previously been subject to cruel experiments will be transferred to non-profit animal sanctuaries.