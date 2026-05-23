The White House commemorated the one-year anniversary of the release of the MAHA Report. According to an official White House statement, “One year ago today, the MAHA Report sounded the alarm on the country’s chronic disease crisis. Months later, the MAHA Strategy laid out the roadmap for action. Our mission continues: addressing root causes, improving outcomes, and working to Make Our Children Healthy Again.”

Secretary Kennedy encouraged Americans to report instances where they have been refused access to their medical information by healthcare providers. According to the HHS Secretary, “As a patient, you have a right to access your medical information. If a doctor, hospital, or other health care setting has blocked access to your medical record or test results, you should let HHS know and report it through the ONC HealthIT’s Report Information Blocking Portal. Your voice is important as HHS cracks down on health information blocking.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Senate Bill The Freedom, Access and Integrity in Registered Pharmacy (FAIR Rx) Act into law. The new law prohibits pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) from owning pharmacies in Tennessee.

Secretary Kennedy issued the following statement regarding Lyme Disease Awareness Month:

“May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, a time to recognize the growing impact of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses on American families and communities. Lyme disease now affects an estimated 476,000 Americans each year and remains one of the most common vector-borne diseases in the United States.



I recently wrote to the House Energy & Commerce Committee urging support for reauthorization of the Kay Hagan Tick Act to strengthen research, surveillance, early detection, treatment, and public awareness efforts related to tick-borne disease.



Thank you to Chairman Guthrie, Ranking Member Pallone, and the House Energy & Commerce Committee for advancing this important bipartisan legislation.”

The HHS shared a video of Acting Surgeon General Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos discussing the dangers posed to children from excessive screen time on digital devices.

ARPA-H recently introduced the PARADIGM program (Platform Accelerating Rural Access to Distributed and Integrated Medical Care) to tackle America’s growing rural healthcare crisis, where over 100 rural hospitals have closed in the past decade. The initiative aims to develop a mobile, scalable vehicle platform capable of delivering advanced, hospital-level care directly to remote communities, replacing reliance on traditional brick-and-mortar facilities.

According to a new statement from APPA-H, “Where you live should not determine the level of care you receive. Today, too many Americans living in rural areas face long drives, provider shortages, delayed treatment, and limited access to critical healthcare services. For many patients, these hurdles can result in going without care altogether. ARPA-H’s PARADIGM program is working to change that by bringing hospital level care directly to the communities that need it most. Last week, Mission Mobile Medical debuted its ARPA-H funded healthcare delivery platform prototype, MARCUS. Program Manager Bon Ku, MD, and team saw firsthand how its modular design can deliver a wide range of healthcare services to patients, even in some of the most remote parts of America.