Utah became the 17th state to join the “A Home for Every Child” initiative, following a signing ceremony with Governor Spencer J. Cox and Assistant Secretary for the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), Alex Adams.

According to a statement from Governor Cox’s office, “Utah becomes one of a growing number of states participating in the Administration for Children and Families initiative, which aims to close the gap between the number of children in foster care and the number of available foster homes. The effort focuses on increasing capacity, improving retention of foster families, and reducing reliance on temporary or non-traditional placements. Through the proclamation, Utah and ACF committed to a new Program Improvement Plan and to advancing a shared set of priorities, including strengthening outcomes for children and families, promoting innovation and collaboration, and reducing administrative burdens so caseworkers can focus more time on direct care.”

During the first day of National Foster Care Month, First Lady Melania Trump said the following: “To the families, educators, leaders, and advocates dedicated to securing a better future for America’s foster youth—I see you and thank you. America’s foster youth are not defined by their circumstances; they are defined by their potential.”

The FDA issued a “safe to proceed” letter which will allow the initiation of an expanded access treatment protocol (EAP) for daraxonrasib, an experimental drug targeting pancreatic cancer, according to an official statement.

President Trump announced that federal officials approved “ALL STATE PERMITS for the 2026 Red Snapper recreational season.” The President called it a “HUGE WIN” for fishermen in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

NIH published guidance emphasizing the importance of embedding replication and reproducibility throughout its biomedical research portfolio to strengthen public trust and scientific reliability. The agency introduced a new Highlighted Topic encouraging investigator-initiated proposals on developing tools and methods for better experimental design and metadata, shifting norms to incentivize rigor, and improving adoption of best practices through education and outreach.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) asked his X followers: “Anthony Fauci lied to the American people about COVID and engaged in the worst cover-up in modern medical history. Do you want to see the DOJ prosecute Dr. Fauci?” As of the time of publication, a supermajority of the Senator’s followers agree that the Department of Justice should prosecute Fauci for his alleged role in covering up the known harms and risks of COVID shots. This comes after a new report on the cover-up was published by Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) introduced HR 8591, the No Capital Gains Tax on Family Farms Act. According to Rep. Massie: “The bill preserves family farms by allowing farmers to sell their land to family members without paying capital gains taxes. We are losing too much farmland to data center development.”

According to Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonder, the Vice President’s Anti-Fraud Taskforce recovered “$4.3 billion in unspent and unused COVID funds and returned it to the Treasury.”

Earlier, “CMS notified Governor Walz and the state of Minnesota that we are deferring an additional $91 million in federal Medicaid funding”, according to CMS Administrator Dr. Oz.

Commenting on this, the Vice President said, “This builds upon the $250 million in Medicaid deferments to Minnesota that Dr. Oz and I announced at the very beginning of our War on Fraud efforts. Proud of the work our task force and CMS continue to do.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz spoke at the annual meeting of The Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA). According to Dr. Oz, “I highlighted how CMS is advancing innovation to improve care for Medicare beneficiaries.

From cutting red tape to leveraging AI, we’re putting patients first—combining cutting-edge technology with the human touch to build a more accountable, modern healthcare system.”