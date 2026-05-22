The EPA launched a new comprehensive strategy on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often referred to as “forever chemicals.”

Unveiled at an event with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the approach emphasizes prevention at the source, treatment, and destruction while aligning with the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative. Key funding includes nearly $1 billion newly allocated through the Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Grant program, bringing the total to $5 billion over five years to help communities tackle PFAS in drinking water.

Additional support comes from $4 billion in Drinking Water State Revolving Funds and over $6.5 billion in WIFIA loans.

The EPA is proposing two rules open for 60-day public comment. The first maintains existing National Primary Drinking Water Standards for PFOA and PFOS but introduces an opt-in process allowing eligible water systems up to two extra years (until 2031) for compliance, provided they meet criteria, offering flexibility for planning, technology, and costs while keeping the original 2029 deadline for non-opt-in systems.

Images Released By The EPA

The second rule addresses procedural vulnerabilities in the prior regulation of other PFAS (PFHxS, PFNA, HFPO-DA/GenX, and a hazard index for PFBS), seeking to ensure compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act’s sequential process for more legally and scientifically defensible standards. Broader elements include developing effluent limits for industrial dischargers, advancing treatment and destruction technologies (e.g., activated carbon, supercritical water oxidation), ongoing research and monitoring, and new initiatives like PFAS OUTreach to assist small and disadvantaged communities.

The proposed rule changes are intended to help small business owners maintain existing refrigeration and HVAC units. Commenting on this, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said, “The Biden EPA faceplanted when establishing extreme refrigerant phase-out restrictions. President Trump and I just announced critical new action on HFCs to lower the cost of living, follow the law, and safeguard human health and the environment. Common sense prevails!”

According to President Trump, “Today, it's my honor to be taking a very historic action to substantially lower costs for consumers, protect hundreds of thousands of jobs, and save Americans well over $2B a year by officially terminating the Biden Administration’s ridiculous regulations imposing costly requirements on refrigerators and air conditioners.”

HHS launched the Audit Enforcement and Risk Oversight initiative (AERO). According to an official statement, AERO is “a department-wide program integrity effort designed to hold states and grantees accountable for persistent audit noncompliance. In a formal letter to all 50 state governors and treasurers, HHS is putting states on notice that chronic audit noncompliance, unresolved findings, and delinquent audit submissions will no longer be tolerated, and warning that states with delinquent submissions or persistent unresolved findings should expect further communication in the coming weeks.”

The HHS statement continued, “Powered by next-generation AI analytical tools, ASFR is conducting a comprehensive, ongoing analysis of single audit information across all 50 states examining at least five years of audit history. Initial findings reveal states and grantees have consistently failed to remedy serious internal control issues, with some persisting for three, four, or even five or more years. Hundreds of HHS grantees have not submitted their required audits, with some late by more than two years. Prior enforcement efforts have failed to produce meaningful compliance, leaving federal dollars vulnerable to waste, fraud, and abuse.”

On the same day, the Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 15 suspects who allegedly defrauded Medicaid in Minnesota in a scheme amounting to the theft of $90 million in taxpayer dollars, according to Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald. Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said, “This is an extraordinary bust today, because these kinds of operations usually take many years, sometimes a decade.”

According to CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, “Medicaid is the fundamental payer of last resort for our most needy, most vulnerable citizens, and when we’re unable to keep these programs alive because of fraudsters, it hurts all of us, deeply, and that’s what happened here in Minnesota.”

Secretary Kennedy, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz, and ONC National Coordinator Tom Keane issued a letter urging electronic health record vendors to integrate real-time drug price transparency tools ahead of the 2028 deadline. The initiative emphasizes displaying cash-pay and direct-to-consumer medication prices alongside insured options to help patients identify lower-cost alternatives at the point of prescribing.