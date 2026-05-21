Alongside Secretary Kennedy, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed HF 2676 (The MAHA Act). The new MAHA Act focuses heavily on schools. It caps digital instruction for K–5 students at 60 minutes per day (with exceptions for special needs), mandates minimum daily physical activity (e.g., at least 40 minutes for K–4), and requires nutrition education emphasizing animal-based proteins, dairy, vegetables, and fruits. It also reinstates elements like the Presidential Physical Fitness Test and directs a study on technology use in higher grades.

On nutrition, it bans specific artificial dyes and additives (including Red 40, Yellow 5/6, Blue 1/2, Green 3, potassium bromate, and propylparaben) in school meals and vending machines starting around 2027. It requires the state to continuously seek federal waivers for SNAP, Summer EBT, and school lunch programs to restrict “unhealthy” foods and adjust standards like sodium and whole grains. In healthcare, the bill mandates at least 40 hours of nutrition and metabolic health coursework for Iowa medical school graduates (effective 2028) and requires physicians in relevant fields to complete one hour of related continuing education every four years.

The Iowa MAHA Act also allows ivermectin to be sold over-the-counter and adopts the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact to ease licensing for out-of-state psychologists. Overall, the legislation passed the House 61–31 and the Senate 30–16, aiming to promote better nutrition, more movement, and reduced screen time while raising concerns from some about implementation costs and federal funding risks.

The Office of the US Surgeon General published an official advisory and toolkit detailing problems with and solutions to an oversaturation of screen time among children. According to the report, while screens offer some benefits, excessive or compulsive use—driven by addictive design features like infinite scroll, algorithms, autoplay, and rewards—often leads to addiction-like behaviors. Screen time typically begins before age one and rises sharply, with toddlers averaging about two hours daily and teens exceeding four hours, sometimes surpassing time spent sleeping or in school. The advisory defines harmful use as excessive patterns that interfere with development, sleep, relationships, or responsibilities, extending beyond social media to gaming, gambling-like mechanics, AI chatbots, and other digital interactions. The advisory emphasizes the precautionary principle: action is needed even as research evolves.

The report concludes that evidence links harmful screen use to negative outcomes across cognitive/emotional development, physical health, education, and mental health. Early exposure correlates with poorer language, attention, and social-emotional skills; school-aged children face increased risks of obesity, myopia (with projections of 40% affected by 2050), sleep disruption, and reduced physical activity. In teens, heavy use, especially of social media, is associated with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, body image issues, cyberbullying (affecting nearly 50% of adolescents), aggression, substance use, and sextortion (experienced by 3.5–5% of children). Mechanisms include the displacement of real-world interactions, blue light exposure, sedentary behavior, and harmful content exposure. Interventions like screen limits show promise for improving sleep, academics, and activity levels.

The advisory provides practical “5 Ds” strategies - Discuss, Do (model behavior), Delay, Divert (to alternatives), and Disconnect (screen-free times), along with targeted recommendations for youth, families, schools, clinicians, policymakers, and tech companies. Families should create media plans with age-appropriate limits (e.g., none under 18 months, under 1 hour for children under age 6), remove devices from bedrooms, and prioritize in-person activities. Schools are encouraged to adopt bell-to-bell phone bans, teach digital citizenship, and emphasize non-screen learning. Broader calls include stronger privacy/safety regulations, youth-centered design by tech firms, more research on long-term impacts, and community investment in screen-free spaces to promote real-life connections, play, and well-being. The report frames this as both a warning and an invitation to “scroll less and live best.”

USDA Secretary Rollins made the following comment on the adminsitration’s efforts to accelerate domestic fertilizer production: “One of yesterday’s big announcements: We’re fast-tracking (at TRUMP SPEED!) American fertilizer production like never before. In Louisiana alone, we are streamlining permitting to build the largest ammonia plant in the world — CF Industries, a great American company! This is happening nationwide, with over 50+ projects. Our goal: end our reliance on foreign fertilizer from Russia, Ukraine, China & others. And produce 100% of America’s fertilizer here at home.”

On the latest episode of his official podcast, Secretary Kennedy interviewed Inner Compass Initiative founder Laura Delano on the dangers of psychiatric drugs, and viable alternatives to overmedicalisation. Both Secretary Kennedy and Delano recently spoke on this subject at MAHA Institute’s Mental Health & Overmedicalization Summit.

CMS proposed a rule to cap excessive state Medicaid payment practices, particularly State Directed Payments (SDPs) and certain fee-for-service targeted payments, which have driven rates above Medicare levels and shifted costs to federal taxpayers.

Commenting on this, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz said, “Medicaid was never meant to be a blank check — it was meant to be a lifeline — and lifelines only work when they’re strong, reliable, and built to last. This rule restores balance by aligning Medicaid payments with Medicare standards, strengthening accountability, and ensuring taxpayer dollars support patients, not payment schemes.”

Secretary Kennedy said the following about the need to pass the Railway Safety Act. His statement came in response from President Trump’s words on Truth Social.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “East Palestine reminded the country that a single derailment can devastate an entire community’s health, environment, and future. I’ve spent decades fighting to protect communities from toxic chemical exposure, and the families in East Palestine deserve lasting accountability and stronger safeguards to prevent this from ever happening again. Our message to Congress is clear: pass the Railway Safety Act.”

USDA Secretary Rollins said the following about National Rescue Dog Day, “At USDA , protecting animal welfare is more than a mission — it’s a responsibility. Earlier this year, USDA partnered with The Justice Department, DHS, and HHS to crack down on chronic dog welfare violators and strengthen enforcement against animal cruelty and dog fighting operations.”