Congratulations to the MAHA Institute endorsed candidates who achieved victory in their primary elections this week

HHS and USDA announced a joint initiative to boost Americans’ access to high-quality protein and strengthen nutrition security. HHS is investing $7.5 million in a partnership with HATCH for Hunger to redirect surplus protein (such as meat, eggs, and dairy) to families in need, reduce food waste, improve health outcomes, and combat chronic disease in alignment with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Simultaneously, USDA plans to award up to $7.5 million in competitive grants to enhance cold chain infrastructure for emergency food assistance, including support for nonprofits and faith-based organizations to safely distribute nutrient-dense proteins.

The US Supreme Court declined to hear the Health Freedom Defense Fund’s (HFDF) petition on May 18, 2026, allowing the Ninth Circuit’s en banc ruling to stand as binding precedent across nine Western states.

The case originated from a 2021 lawsuit challenging the Los Angeles Unified School District’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees. The Ninth Circuit held that government officials may impose such medical mandates under broad “public health” authority, applying deferential Jacobson v. Massachusetts review, without needing to prove effectiveness (such as stopping transmission) or facing meaningful judicial scrutiny, as long as officials “reasonably believed the measures would help at the time”.

In response, HFDF’s Leslie Manookian called the decision a “massive blow” to bodily autonomy, urging individuals to refuse future mandates and accelerating state-level protections modeled on Idaho’s 2025 Medical Freedom Act.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that her state has joined ACF’s Operation Hope. According to Fitch, “The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is proud to have helped the Trump Administration kick off Operation Hope, a new, multidisciplinary effort between States, ACF, and the HHS Office of the Inspector General to locate missing foster children. Here in Mississippi, 13 children were located, offered support services, and brought to safety.”

The House of Representatives unanimously passed the Fostering the Future Act championed by First Lady Melania Trump. The Fostering the Future Act is a bipartisan legislative package designed to modernize the foster care system and provide better resources for foster children on the brink of adulthood. The Act increases financial support for education, expands access to housing vouchers, and provides specialized services for expectant or parenting foster youth.

Secretary Kennedy released a video documenting his recent discussions with officials and mental health thought leaders in Los Angeles. According to Secretary Kennedy, “I joined Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-chair of the Great American Recovery Initiative Kathryn Burgum to discuss innovative approaches to mental health and addiction recovery in Los Angeles County.

The USDA granted Montana a SNAP waiver, allowing the state to restrict the purchase of junk foods through the SNAP program.

EPA Administrator Zeldin made the following announcement regarding federal assistance for farmers: “To bring down costs for U.S. farmers, the Trump EPA has been blazing through an aggressive agenda that has restored Right to Repair, significantly reversed Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) deratements, eliminated the requirement for DEF sensors, and so much more. We will not slow down or relent on any day. We are finalizing a new definition of Waters of the United States (WOTUS) in line with the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Sackett that will eliminate the need to hire an attorney or consultant to tell you whether water on your property is a WOTUS subject to federal overreach. We are also now finalizing a new proposed rule to eliminate DEF deratements altogether. And we are just getting started!”