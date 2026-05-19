Secretary Kennedy and EPA Administrator Zeldin spoke at a PFAS roundtable to discuss the best ways to reduce the amount of so-called “forever chemicals” entering human tissue through environmental exposure.

The EPA announced “nearly $1 billion in new funding to states to address PFAS in drinking water, and issuing two proposed rules for public comment that uphold the National Primary Drinking Water Standards for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) while enhancing practical implementation and proposing to correct potential failures of the Biden-Harris Administration to follow the clear requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). Together with EPA's parallel work to address PFAS before it enters the environment, EPA is delivering real solutions to reduce PFAS exposure for Americans.”

Additionally, the EPA announced approximately “$1 billion in grant funding to address PFAS and other emerging contaminants in drinking water through the Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities Grant.”

During the event several new regulatory proposals were discussed.

The first proposed rule upholds health-protective Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) for PFOA and PFOS while adding an opt-in extension (up to 2031) for eligible water systems facing implementation challenges, ensuring compliance remains achievable without automatic delays.

The second rule addresses procedural flaws in the prior administration’s regulation of additional PFAS (PFHxS, PFNA, HFPO-DA/GenX, and related hazard index compounds), aiming to follow Safe Drinking Water Act requirements for greater transparency and legal durability—potentially leading to more stringent standards. Complementary efforts focus on source reduction through effluent limits and TSCA reviews, polluter accountability, expanded research and monitoring, full-scale treatment deployments, annual PFAS destruction guidance updates, and targeted outreach like the PFAS OUT initiative to support small and disadvantaged communities.

During the event, Secretary Kennedy explained that over 95% of Americans have PFAS chemicals in their blood. He warned that drinking water remains one of the primary sources of PFAS exposure.

According to the HHS Secretary, exposure to PFAS chemicals can damage the liver and kidneys, weaken immune function, and increase the risk for cancer, diabetes, pregnancy complications, and developmental harms.

Commenting on new technologies that can safely remove forever chemicals in a cost-effective manner, Secretary Kennedy added, “We have a president who is completely committed to removing PFAS, to understanding it... to eliminating those exposures... and has made a greater financial commitment to understanding PFAS and removing it than any president in history.”

Secretary Kennedy added, “From contamination exposure, to treatment, monitoring and long-term research. Americans want honest science, accountability and policies that improve health outcomes and protect future generations.”

President Trump and Secretary Kennedy spoke at the Healthcare Affordability Event promoting direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales of prescription drugs at highly discounted prices via the TrumpRX platform.

According to President Trump, “Over the next 10 years, the Council of Economic Advisors estimates that our Most Favored Nation drug policies will save Americans over $500 billion.”

Secretary Kennedy added that President Trump’s direct negotiations with drug companies in order to achieve most-favored-nation pricing models (MFN) will result in the US having the most affordable drugs in the world.

HHS has announced the reorganization of its Office for Civil Rights (OCR). The reorganization will restore a program-based structure with three distinct subject-matter divisions: the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division, the Civil Rights Division, and the Health Information Privacy, Data, and Cybersecurity Division. This change reverses Biden-era consolidations that had merged civil rights and conscience functions into a single Policy Division, with the goal of strengthening enforcement of religious liberty, conscience protections, color-blind civil rights enforcement, and health information privacy and cybersecurity.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “This reorganization restores the HHS Civil Rights Division and the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division and strengthens the Office for Civil Rights’ ability to defend religious liberty, enforce conscience protections, and combat unlawful discrimination. Under President Trump’s leadership, HHS will defend these rights with clarity, accountability, and resolve.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz chaired the first meeting of the Healthcare Advisory Committee. According to Dr. Oz, “This incredible team is made up of professionals from across the healthcare industry who offer unique insight and expertise, and we look forward to hearing their ideas on how to help our programs deliver even better care to American patients.”