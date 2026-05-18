The following is a list of candidates endorsed by MAHA Institute in tomorrow’s [Tuesday, May 19th] primary elections:

Kristie Miner for Georgia House District 13.

Charlice Byrd for Georgia House District 20.

Josh Calloway for Kentucky House District 10.

John Hodgson for Kentucky House District 36.

Shannon Denniston for Kentucky House District 74.

Lindsey Tichenor for Kentucky Senate District 6.

Felicia Rabourn for Kentucky House District 47.

Steven Doan for Kentucky House District 69.

Tyler Meyers for Pennsylvania Senate District 20.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) lost his primary election, coming in third behind John Fleming and Julia Letlow. Letlow and Fleming will advance to a runoff while Cassidy will exit the Senate at the end of the year.

The non-profit group Feds for Freedom criticized the coverup of the origins of SARS-CoV-2. According to the group, “Intentional or not, these actions led to a cover-up, wasted resources, and failed to inform policymakers about a virus that would form the basis for mRNA mandates. Public health policy could have been drastically different.”

The USDA said the following regarding National Beef Month: “May is National Beef Month, and there’s no better time to celebrate the hardworking ranchers across the nation! When you choose American beef, you’re choosing quality, integrity, and premium standards.”