USDA Secretary Rollins made the following announcement about beef exports following President Trump’s visit to China. According to the USDA Secretary, “American beef — the best beef in the world! — will be back on the shelves in China soon. They are implementing beef commitments, including resuming imports from 17 states. This means restoring up to $165 per head in added value for exports for our cattle ranchers. Mostly variety cuts like hooves and tongues that Americans don’t prefer to consume. This builds on our work at USDA and the Department of the Interior to provide the certainty that ranchers need to grow the domestic beef herd. This is critical because the herd size has hit historic lows in recent years. Thank you to our great President, alongside our amazing chief negotiators, the United States Trade Representative and Secretary Bessent, for putting our farmers and ranchers FIRST. What a WIN-WIN for ranchers, and ultimately consumers.”

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) criticized the media for its silence on the known risks of COVID shots. According to Senator Johnson, “Why is the mainstream media still silent? Those who approved the COVID shot ignored safety signals and lied to the American public.”

Later, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) commented on the cover-up of the origins of the virus that causes COVID, writing: “The COVID-19 pandemic destroyed millions of lives. The American people deserve nothing less than the full truth about what happened and who was responsible.”

Senator Paul added, “The system that allowed dangerous research to go unchecked, let government scientists take Big Pharma money in secret, and shielded vaccine makers from accountability is still in place. I’ve introduced three bills to change that because the American people deserve to know a pandemic can never happen again.”

According to data published by ONDCP, deaths related to drug overdoses fell throughout the course of 2025.