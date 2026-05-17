The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
11h

Why is Ralph BARIC and the university of North Carolina being ignored? He was making Covid dangerous to human lung tissue years before the pandemic happened. And was it his work that got transferred over to Wuhan? Because he was teaching the Wuhan scientist how to continue the work.

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