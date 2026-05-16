MAHA Institute endorsed Charlice Byrd for Georgia House District 20.

A courageous trailblazer for constitutional sovereignty, Charlice Byrd serves as a legislative engine for the MAHA mission in the Georgia State House. As Chair of the Georgia State House Freedom Caucus, Charlice does not wait for the political winds to shift; she shifts them herself, actively challenging her own party to embrace Health Freedom policies. She is the author of HB 1350, Georgia’s Medical Freedom Act, a landmark piece of legislation designed to dismantle the machinery of coercion.



Charlice recognizes that the right to make medical decisions, free from mandates, or digital passports, is the absolute core of a free society. She is an unflinching auditor of institutional power who understands that the government has no authority to override the wisdom of a parent.

MAHA Institute endorsed Steven Doan for Kentucky House District 69.

Steven Doan is a formidable challenger of the pharmaceutical-industrial complex who possesses an astute grasp of how our public institutions have been monetized for profit. He was quick to identify the disturbing physical proximity of medical centers to high schools as a symptom of a culture designed to over-diagnose and overmedicalize the next generation. Steven filed HB 277 to purge ultra-processed foods from our schools and HB 103 to empower local communities to remove fluoride from their water. He is a leader who refuses to be intimidated by “Big Ag” or pharmaceutical lobbyists, as evidenced by his principled vote against the pesticide liability shield.

USDA celebrated its 164th Anniversary.

On the same day, the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced a $12 million investment “to support efforts by States and Tribal governments, research institutions, and universities to control and prevent chronic wasting disease (CWD) in wild and farmed cervids (e.g., deer, elk).”

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) awarded $255 million to Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant) to administer the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said, ““HHS is committed to making sure every American facing a mental health or substance use crisis can reach the 988 Lifeline and get immediate help. The 988 Lifeline saves lives, strengthens families, and reminds Americans that they are never alone in their darkest moments.”

Commenting on the nationwide effort to combat fraud in Medicaid, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz said, “Fraudulent hospice providers enrich criminals while draining hardworking American families of their hard-earned money.”