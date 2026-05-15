MAHA Institute endorsed Felicia Rabourn for Kentucky House District 47.

A tenacious defender for the sanctity of the family, Felicia Rabourn has proven herself to be one of the most courageous voices in Frankfort. Her commitment to the MAHA movement is fueled by a firsthand understanding of the coercion families face within the modern healthcare system.

Felicia is an unyielding disruptor of the status quo who understands that the bond between parent and child is a sovereign territory that no bureaucrat has the right to subvert.

ACF launched the A Home for Every Child Innovation Challenge.

According to an official statement, the 7 million prize competition is “aimed at incentivizing states to improve their ratios of foster homes-to-children in foster care. The ‘A Home for Every Child Innovation Challenge’ will reward child welfare agencies with the best ratio and the most improved ratio within one year, starting October 2026. These state performance-based bonuses reflect ACF’s commitment to achieving the goal of a 1:1 ratio of foster homes-to-children in foster care across the country.”

Commenting on the new Challenge, Assistant Secretary Alex Adams remarked, “In my conversations with the 20 participating states, I have been struck by a shared sense of determination. Each one wants their state to lead — to do better for children and families than ever before. That spirit of health competition is powerful. The introduction of performance-based bonus awards raises the stakes in the right way, aligning incentives with what we know works. I have seen first-hand how our A Home for Every Child initiative is helping states expand the number of safe, supportive homes, responsibly reduce entries into foster care, and most importantly, deliver real, lasting results for children. May the best state win, and most importantly, let’s work together so that all children win nationwide.”

Addressing ongoing anti-fraud initiatives, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz said, “Today we’re shutting the door on fraud—preventing new bad actors from entering Medicare while we aggressively identify, investigate, and remove those already exploiting the system. This is about protecting patients, restoring integrity, and safeguarding taxpayer dollars.”

Following testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) by CIA whistleblower Jim Erdman, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) sent a letter to CIA Director John Ratcliffe demanding that “there must be no retaliation against him [Erdman] for complying with a Senate subpoena.”

On the latest episode of Secretary Kennedy’s podcast, the HHS Secretary and Dr. Ellen Vora discussed the relationship between physical habits and mental health.

In a Q&A with Healthcare IT News, National Coordinator for Health IT Dr. Thomas Keane emphasized that transparency is central to building trust in TEFCA (Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement), the national health information exchange network.

Dr. Keane highlighted its rapid growth, from 10 million to nearly one billion records exchanged in 16 months, and its role in enabling “data liquidity” for better care coordination across providers, payers, patients, and public health. Dr. Keane noted that trust challenges stem from data exchange between unaffiliated parties rather than technical issues, addressed through public rules, legal agreements, audits, enforcement by the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE), and potential disconnection of violators. He also discussed stepped-up information blocking enforcement (with fines up to $1M and decertification), alignment with CMS interoperability initiatives, and expanding exchange purposes like individual access services.

Researchers at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), funded by NIH, have identified the first suite of human antibodies that effectively neutralize the measles virus. These antibodies target key sites on the virus’s fusion (F) and hemagglutinin (H) proteins, blocking infection; one standout antibody (4F09) was highly protective in animal models, working both as prophylaxis and post-exposure treatment.