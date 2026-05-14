Vice President Vance and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz announced a nationwide effort to combat fraud in the Medicaid system. According to the Vice President, “Today, we are sending letters across 50 Medicaid programs that will require them to show that they are effectively and aggressively prosecuting Medicaid fraud in their states - and, if they do not, we are going to turn off the money that goes to these anti-fraud units.”

The CMS Administrator warned of nationwide Medicaid fraud following in-depth investigations into major instances of fraud in California.

Admiral Dr. Brian Christian, the Assistant HHS Secretary, wrote the following statement about Mental Health Awareness Month: “This Mental Health Awareness Month, let’s remember that strong families, strong communities, and faith are foundational to our mental well-being. Check in on one another, support those who are struggling, and never be afraid to ask for help.”

HHS, through its Office on Women’s Health, announced a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Heartland Forward to improve maternal health outcomes. According to an HHS press release:

“As part of the MOU, HHS and Heartland Forward will:

Expand the HHS Perinatal Improvement Collaborative to assess care and outcomes across the full maternal and child health continuum.

Leverage hospital networks and data systems to identify pregnancy-related risks and improve outcomes.

Collect and analyze linked data on maternal and infant morbidity and mortality to inform quality improvement efforts.

Convene national and regional leaders to share best practices and advance policy solutions.”

In sworn testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, CIA whistleblower James Erdman III stated that Anthony Fauci intentionally induced the federal government to lie about the true origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Erdman testified that Fauci supplied the intelligence community with a curated list of scientists and public health experts who had received millions in NIAID funding, many of whom were involved in gain-of-function research (aka pathogenic enhancement) at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. This created conflicts of interest that steered Fauci towards promoting a false zoonotic origin myth for the virus, despite private emails showing virtual consensus around a suspected lab leak. CIA analysts in 2021 reportedly concluded a lab leak was most likely, but senior management overrode that finding late at night and issued a statement endorsing natural origins, which aligned with Biden administration ideology.

The hearing, chaired by Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) with participation from Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Josh Hawley (R-MO), highlighted Fauci’s control over funding as the key mechanism for influencing both scientific and intelligence assessments. No Democratic senators attended. Witnesses and senators connected the origins cover-up to broader issues, including the suppression of vaccine safety signals and lies about masks and transmission. Senators called for a dedicated committee to investigate “deep state” operations during the COVID era, with Senator Paul warning that failure to expose these actions risks repetition. The testimony portrayed Fauci as the central figure in what participants described as a systematic effort to obscure U.S.-linked research risks and pandemic policy failures.