MAHA Institute endorsed Shannon Denniston for Kentucky House District 74.

Shannon Denniston is a leader defined by an uncompromising commitment to the principles of absolute liberty. He operates from the bedrock conviction that freedom is not a gift from the government, but a natural right that must be defended against every form of bureaucratic encroachment. Shannon does not merely advocate for the concept of liberty; he understands its structural mechanics, recognizing that true sovereignty begins with an individual’s right to their own body and a parent’s right to their own child

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary resigned his position. President Trump posted the following statement from Dr. Makary:

“President Trump, Please accept my resig- nation, effective today. During my tenure, I announced 50 major FDA reforms. Joe Biden’s FDA had none. I’m extremely proud that we reduced drug review times from a year to 1-2 months, wrote new guidance to advance psychedelics, introduced a new “plausible mechanism” pathway for rare disease drugs, and changed estrogen labels to tell women the truth about menopausal hormone replacement. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your FDA Commissioner. I am forever grateful. Respectfully, Marty Makary M.D., M.P.H.”

In response, President Trump wrote the following on Truth Social, “I want to thank Dr. Marty Makary for having done a great job at the FDA. So much was accomplished under his leadership. He was a hard worker, who was respected by all, and will go on to have an outstanding career in Medicine. Kyle Diamantas, a very talented person, will be put in the Acting position.”

Commenting on Dr. Makary’s departure and the appointment of Kyle Diamantas as interim FDA Commissioner, Secretary Kennedy wrote,

“Marty, you took on entrenched interests, challenged the status quo, and never lost sight of the American people we serve. You pushed forward critical reforms and helped advance our mission to Make America Healthy Again. I’m grateful for your courage and your friendship. Wishing you the very best in your next chapter. I also want to thank Kyle Diamantas for stepping in as Acting Commissioner — his leadership has already delivered remarkable wins on the MAHA food agenda, and I have full confidence in his continued work. We have an outstanding team at FDA, and the work continues without pause. The search for a new Commissioner is already underway, and we will move forward with urgency.”

Kyle Diamantas

Secretary Kennedy announced a new review process for food safety. According to the HHS Secretary, “The FDA will, for the first time, continuously review chemicals already in our food—replacing a decades-old system with continuous oversight for the first time. We will evaluate the science on an ongoing basis. We’ll identify risks earlier, and we’ll act when necessary to protect the public health. We’ll make our findings public. The American people have a right to see the data, and understand the decisions and hold us accountable.”

The NIH shared guidance encouraging researchers to select the most scientifically suitable models for their specific questions, emphasizing New Approach Methodologies (NAMs)—such as human-based in vitro systems, computational models, and real-world data—to improve human relevance and translational potential. According to the guidance, when planning studies, investigators should prioritize suitability for the research question, human relevance, translatability, reproducibility, and the integration of complementary approaches while avoiding reliance on tradition alone. They are also advised to leverage existing resources and consult with experts.

The NIH also shared its calendar of upcoming NIH National Advisory Council or Board (NAC) meetings.

Senator Rand Paul continued to comment on the alleged malfeasance of Anthony Fauci due to what Paul has called his role in lying about the nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and a subsequent coverup regarding vaccine harms. According to Senator Paul, “In 2022, Anthony Fauci, the deep-state doctor, tried to walk back his own past statements on natural immunity with gobbledygook from fact-checkers and his own publications. Only a massive cover-up like that of COVID could make ‘experts’ deny both science and basic immunology.”

Senator Paul added, “CIA scientists voted 5-to-1 that COVID came from a Wuhan lab leak. Then someone scribbled out their conclusion at 2 AM and changed the report. Tomorrow (5/12), a whistleblower testifies before my committee. The COVID coverup is unraveling.”

Senator Paul will hold a hearing on the COVID coverup featuring whistleblower testimony beginnign at 10am.

Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback promised that if elected, he would use the power of state law to prosecute Anthony Fauci. Fishback added, “He lied. Americans died. Fauci must face justice.”