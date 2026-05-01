On Monday, May 4, MAHA Institute will hold the Mental Health and Overmedicalization Summit in Washington D.C. Speakers include:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , HHS Secretary

Mark Gorton , President, MAHA Institute

Debra Sheldon , Vice President, MAHA Institute

Amy Miller , Director of States, MAHA Institute

Justin Santopietro , Director of Government Relations, MAHA Institute

Admiral Brian Christine, M.D. , Assistant Secretary for Health (ASH) and Head of the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps

Alex J. Adams, Pharm.D., M.P.H. , Assistant Secretary for Family Support, Administration for Children and Families (ACF)

Christopher Carroll, M.Sc. , Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS), SAMHSA

Marta Sokolowska, PhD , Deputy Center Director, FDA

Laura Delano , Founder, Inner Compass Initiative

David Cohen, Ph.D. , Professor & Associate Dean, UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs

Gretchen Watson, Ph.D. , Clinical Psychologist; Academic Affiliate, University of South Carolina

Jeffrey Lacasse, Ph.D. , Researcher and Educator

Mark Horowitz, M.D. , Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Adelaide University

Anders Sørensen, Ph.D. , Clinical Psychologist and Researcher

Derek Blumke , Veteran Policy Fellow, Grunt Style Foundation

Kim Witczak , Drug Safety Advocate; FDA Advisory Committee Member

Samantha Fuesy, M.A., B.C.B.A. , Behavioral Scientist and Founder of The OBSI Project

Kristopher Kaliebe, M.D. , Professor of Psychiatry, University of South Florida

Andrea Beckel-Mitchener , National Institute of Mental Health

Tim Westlake, M.D., FACEP, Chief of Staff, SAMSHA The event is fully booked but can be viewed for free on the MAHA Institute’s YouTube channel beginning at 9:00 AM on May 4.

MAHA Institute endorsed Dr. Brian Schmutzler for Indiana State Senator in District 11.

Dr. Schmutzler recognizes that true sovereignty begins with the individual’s right to a body and a mind free from state-sponsored toxins and pharmaceutical overreach. He is a steadfast defender of the family unit who understands that we have “clearly over-treated and even created” pediatric mental health disorders through institutional interference.

The House voted in favor of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s (R-FL) Amendment No. 28 by a vote of 280–142, successfully stripping sections 10205–10207 from the 2026 Farm Bill. These sections would have preempted states from enacting stricter pesticide labeling rules or holding manufacturers liable beyond EPA approvals. This amendment removes what some called a de facto liability shield for companies producing herbicides like glyphosate.

The version of the Farm Bill that passed also includes Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) PRIME Act pilot, which expands exemptions for custom-slaughtered meat to allow intrastate sales of local beef, pork, and lamb to consumers, restaurants, and stores.

President Trump nominated Dr. Nicole B. Saphier to be the next Surgeon General.

The President criticized Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) for crushing the nomination of Dr. Casey Means, President Trump’s former nominee for Surgeon General.

Commenting on President Trump’s remarks on Senator Cassidy, Secretary Kennedy wrote, “President Trump’s Surgeon General nominee, Casey Means, stands as one of the MAHA movement’s most powerful evangelists. Her book Good Energy, which exposed the nation’s catastrophic decline in metabolic health, has become a bible for the MAHA movement. After graduating first in her class at Stanford Medical School, Casey walked away from her medical practice because she no longer wanted to be part of a sick-care system. She has committed her life to transforming American health care. By sabotaging this appointment, Bill Cassidy once again did the dirty work for entrenched interests seeking to stall the MAHA movement and protect the very status quo that has made America the sickest nation on earth. Casey Means will remain an important leader and a close partner as we uncover the root causes of the chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again.”

The HHS Secretary added, “Dr. Nicole Saphier is a long-time warrior for the MAHA movement. She has worked closely with patients facing breast cancer and understands the importance of early detection and prevention. That experience is essential as we take on the chronic disease epidemic and put prevention at the center of our health system. I look forward to partnering with her as our next Surgeon General.”

In a Washington Post op-ed, NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who is also performing the duties of CDC Director, argued that the agency’s primary responsibility is to protect Americans’ health by providing accurate, transparent information about what is known and unknown, while committing to “follow the evidence, no matter where it takes us” through open scientific debate, rigorous review, and unwavering adherence to evidence-based standards.