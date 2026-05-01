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The Daily Brief

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
2hEdited

Lots of important news this week

Fauci’s senior advisor David Morens is being charged for trying to cover up the origins of Covid.

Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina has been put on leave and they stopped funding for his research. He was making Covid dangerous at UNC. Obama put a moratorium in place but instead of stopping they sent the research to Wuhan. Funded by Fauci /NIH.

2. Also they found out that Peter Mark’s of the former FDA denied the safety signals of the Covid vaccine (he knew they were not safe and covered it up).

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/17FD21up2d/?mibextid=wwXIfr

3. they amended the new farm bill to eliminate the “immunity to liability” for the pesticide companies…

Back story: Monsanto invented and produced glyphosate which causes cancer. (Round up is one of their products). Glyphosate is sprayed on conventional produce such as wheat, corn, soy , canola, legumes lentils , cotton etc. Monsanto has been sued $billions because of the harm it causes.

Bayer pharmaceuticals bought Monsanto and wanted immunity to liability so they wouldn’t keep getting sued. (this is what the vaccine industry did in 1986 and it became a gold rush… that’s when autism started to skyrocket… we went from 3 vaccines to 72 doses on the childhood schedule.)

4. Federal funding for Animal experiments is hopefully coming to an end. And they’re investing money in modern methods instead. Amen.🐶

2000 Beagles are being rescued from Ridgelan Farms that were supposed to go to laboratories to be experimented on and then euthanized.

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david waterman's avatar
david waterman
3h

https://substack.com/@davidwaterman3/note/p-190731638?r=15vmqh making American hoaxes acceptable do something already whoever does will be president show the truth cowards

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