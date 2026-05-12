MAHA Institute endorsed e Lindsey Tichenor for Kentucky Senate District 6.

Lindsey Tichenor understands that freedom is not a gift from the state, but a natural right that must be shielded from every form of bureaucratic encroachment. Lindsey’s commitment to the MAHA movement is defined by a sophisticated and deeply inquisitive approach to both the political and scientific landscapes, allowing her to navigate complex issues with a level of insight that is as rare as it is essential.



MAHA Institute endorsed Kelly Quinn for Nevada Assembly District 5.

Kelly Quinn was “MAHA before MAHA” was a household name, consistently recognizing that government overreach in our schools, homes, and bodies is a fundamental violation of the public trust. He is a major defender of the family unit who understands that the “blank check” of immunity given to pharmaceutical and chemical companies must be challenged at the state level.

MAHA Institute endorsed Tom Millet for Montana House District 2.



Tom Millet is a resolute architect of legislative accountability who views the current trend of over-medicalization as a direct threat to the next generation of Montanans. Drawing from his background in Naval Nuclear Power, he possesses a sophisticated understanding of systemic safety and the importance of unfiltered data.

President Trump, alongside Secretary Kennedy, launched moms.gov, a new website featuring a plethora of resources for pregnant women, mothers, and women wishing to conceive.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “I just want to stress what a huge win for the MAHA movement, and for the pro-life movement Moms.gov is. It is one-stop shopping for IVF, for prenatal care, for postnatal care, for nutrition, for baby formula.”

When taking questions from the media, President Trump expressed enthusiasm for his decision to fully withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization, stating that the globalist body got everything wrong during the Covid era.

The HHS Secretary also hosted a Mother’s Day Roundtable alongside CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz.

In addition to discussing the new resources available for mothers at moms.gov, Secretary Kennedy announced a new investigation into the nation’s declining fertility rates.

The NIH also released a document on maternal mental health. According to the agency, ‘Pregnancy and a new baby are often accompanied by a range of emotions. Feeling anxious, overwhelmed, and sad is common at different times during pregnancy and after the baby is born.”

Commenting on the May 11, 2026 deadline to prosecute Anthony Fauci for allegedly lying to Congress due to a statute of limitations, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said, “Today is the deadline to charge Fauci, or he walks away from one of the biggest cover-ups in American history without ever facing a jury. I have spent years building this case. I referred him to the DOJ. I forced the hearings. I grilled him under oath. The American people were lied to about the origins of COVID, gain-of-function research, and the Wuhan cover-up.”

Addressing the risks associated with mRNA Covid shots, Senator Paul added, “Young people are developing myocarditis at record rates after receiving the COVID vaccine. Instead of changing course, the government silenced doctors who raised concerns, and the media called us liars. But the data doesn’t lie.”