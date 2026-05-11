The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

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Deborah Tilden's avatar
Deborah Tilden
6h

Please also give credit to the nurturing of mothers of their babies in the womb. Valuing and championing pregnant mothers is a vital truth for society. It’s not political, it’s scientific truth we must embrace for society’s to flourish. We need to address the disparity of truth in reproductive healthcare the entire pregnancy 🤰 in a society that doesn’t fully value or acknowledge the scientific truth of the human life in the womb of the MOTHER. It all matters. Truth Matters. @SMARTWomensHealthcare

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
1m

Be really careful the democrats will try to get people In Under the guise of being republican. Make sure these people are vetted!

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