MAHA Institute endorsed Kristie Miner for Georgia House District 13.

A battle-tested champion for medical liberty, Kristie Miner’s commitment to the MAHA movement is defined by a 24/7 commitment to both political and scientific realities, allowing her to navigate complex issues with a level of insight that is as rare as it is essential. She does not merely advocate for freedom; she understands the structural mechanics of liberty and the importance of gold-standard science.

During a recent interview with Sharyl Attkisson, President Trump expressed opposition to over-vaccinating infants with multiple vaccine doses.

Secretary Kennedy published the following message to MAHA Moms on Mother’s Day, “MAHA Moms are the beating heart of this movement. You take responsibility for your children’s health and make the choices that shape their future. You show what it means to put family first—and to Make Children Healthy Again. Your actions don’t stop at home—they’re shaping policy and driving better health across America. Happy Mother’s Day.”

HHS Director of Global Affairs Bethany Kozma published a message wishing mothers a happy Mother’s Day.