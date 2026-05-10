Secretary Kennedy thanked EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin for his leadership in efforts to remove microplastics from drinking water nationwide. According to the HHS Secretary, “Under President Trump, we’re bringing gold-standard science to the forefront—taking action on microplastics and protecting the health of American families. I am proud to partner with the EPA to Make America Healthy Again.”

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) spoke with Fox News about his commitment to bring Anthony Fauci to justice. According to Senator Paul, “I’ve been demanding accountability from Anthony Fauci and exposing his role in the massive COVID-19 cover-up in the media for years.”

The Senator encouraged Americans to watch forthcoming Senate Committee hearings, which will feature whistleblowers testifying about the COVID cover-up. The hearings will take place on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, beginning at 10 am ET at the Senate Dirksen Building, SD-342.

Speaking with Fox News about the same issue, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said the following:

“On March 1st of 2021—less than three months after the shot was being administered—the head of the vaccine agency, the CBER, that is in charge of approving vaccines and monitoring their safety, was given a briefing where he was told that the current algorithm they were using to analyze the VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) was going to hide and mask safety signals and adverse events. 26 days later, that same person who gave the briefing—who’s working with the inventor of the algorithm—came up with a state-of-the-art algorithm that unmasked those and showed 49 cases of extreme masking, 25 safety signals on incredibly serious adverse events like sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, Bell’s Palsy, different types of strokes. And instead of pinning a medal on her chest and saying ‘Thank you, we want to know if there’s any kind of safety signals,’ they shunned her off to the side, even though month after month she continued to run these data runs showing more and more safety signals on serious adverse events. They finally told her to cease and desist—that she was literally a pest. She was persona non grata. And again, they did this so they could go to the American public and lie to them that they weren’t seeing safety signals. I mean, they literally chose an algorithm that they knew would hide safety signals, then they went to the American public and said, “Well, we’re just not seeing safety signals, and you know, what adverse events there are, are rare and mild.” And let me add to this: that same month, in March of 2021, they were starting to treat people that they were diagnosing with these injection injuries. And in the end, they treated about 23 people pretty successfully—they weren’t total cures, but they were relieving their symptoms. They told them to stay silent. They wanted to complete their study so they could then release that to the medical establishment so all these other vaccine-injured individuals could get treatment. They’ve never released that study to this day. They will not admit the massive amount of harm, the number of deaths, the number of adverse events. On VAERS today, there’s 39,000 deaths reported worldwide associated with the COVID injection, 1.7 million adverse events, and according to a Harvard study, less than 1% of adverse events are reported to VAERS. So we have no idea the extent of the damage. We know the FDA covered it up under Biden.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced a new initiative to reinstate military service members who were unjustly discharged for refusing the Covid shot that was mandated by the Biden administration. Characterizing the Biden administration mandate as unlawful and a violation of conscience, the Secretary of War announced the creation of the Department of War Covid-19 Reinstatement and Reconciliation Task Force to oversee the return of these individuals with full back pay and benefits. The program will offer remedies for those not wishing to return to active duty, including upgraded discharge statuses and the removal of adverse records, while pledging a full policy review to prevent similar mandates in the future.

The USDA issued a final rule implementing the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act. According to the USDA this will restore “whole and reduced-fat (2%) milk options in federal Child Nutrition Programs for children and adults ages 2 and older.”

Commenting on this, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said, “President Trump promised to Make America Healthy Again, and restoring whole milk to schools is a major step toward delivering on that promise. For years, outdated federal rules kept nutritious whole milk off school menus, despite growing evidence showing the importance of healthy fats and nutrient-dense foods for child development. USDA is proud to implement the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act and give schools the flexibility to serve real, wholesome milk options that help children grow, learn, and thrive.”