MAHA Institute endorsed Shawn Stevens for Ohio State Representative in District 61.

Shawn has emerged as a principled ally of the MAHA movement. Drawing on his experience as a title company owner and a lifelong leader in the conservative movement, he brings a sharp, results-oriented focus to the fight for health freedom. From challenging the pharmaceutical industry’s role in the mental health crisis to championing regenerative farming, Shawn is committed to tackling the root causes of Ohio’s health challenges through greater transparency, data freedom, and a return to real farming instead of chemical-dependent agriculture.

MAHA Institute endorsed Jason Stephens for Ohio State Representative in District 93.

Jason has emerged as a key collaborator for the MAHA movement in Columbus as a member of the MAHA Caucus. By championing informed consent in our schools and questioning the status quo of over-medicalization, he has shown a willingness to engage with the critical issues facing Ohio’s families. Drawing from his extensive legislative experience, Jason brings a pragmatic and steady hand to the fight for medical freedom, ensuring that the dialogue surrounding our health and food systems remains focused on transparency and the protection of individual rights.

USDA Secretary Rollins released the following statement in support of dairy famers, “This is who we’re fighting for every single day. America’s dairy farm families, the next generation, and the hardworking producers who keep our country fed. Whole milk is back! And we’re just getting started.”

Secretary Kennedy announced the launch of an official podcast. According to the HHS Secretary, “This podcast is about telling the truth, especially when it’s uncomfortable. I’m going to have fearless conversations with critical thinkers, including independent doctors, respected scientists, and leaders in medical innovation and research. I’m going to ask the questions and lift the taboos and expose the hypocrisy and the conflicts and the corruption.”

The HHS announced a $135 million investment to expand nutrition services and strengthen the rural health workforce. The announcement was made by Secretary Kennedy and HRSA Administrator Tom Engels at an event with Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) in Arizona, aiming to prevent chronic diseases, improve access to care, and support new rural physician residency programs.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that shifts Iowa’s foster parent training to a more flexible, personalized, and competency based approach to make it easier and more accessible for families to become foster parents, while supporting better recruitment and retention. She also directed the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to join the federal “A Home for Every Child” initiative to strengthen child welfare efforts and ensure every child has a stable home.

According to an NIH announcement, “The National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) will host an informational webinar on May 7, 2026 to provide a program overview and respond to questions from prospective applicants to the NIGMS Predoctoral Basic Biomedical Sciences Research Training Program (T32) and the Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP) (T32).”