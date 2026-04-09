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The Daily Brief

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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
7h

Appreciate MAHA Institute's engagement in vetting and endorsing candidates at state and federal levels - a needed guide for voters.

There is hope that putting federal funding into predoctoral training will include helping science broaden its perspective beyond deductive reasoning. And introduce new physicians to the broad world of holistic medicine.

LOVE what Ohio is doing with its foster care system.

GO MAHA Institute!

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
8h

I Pray these people are really being vetted, tired of Rinos trying to destroy America.

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