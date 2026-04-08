MAHA Institute endorsed Beth Lear for Ohio State Senator in District 19.

Beth Lear fought for HB 236 to stop hospitals from isolating patients. She is firm in her belief that families should never be torn apart by government overreach. Lear will continue to champion medical freedom and fight against mandates that strip away our fundamental rights.

MAHA Institute endorsed Christina Hagan for Ohio State Representative in District 48.

Christina Hagan is a fearless champion for the MAHA movement. She has been part of the fight for medical freedom from the start. By standing with hospital workers and families who faced unprecedented coercion, she has solidified her position as a stalwart defender of family values, common sense, and liberty.

In a lengthy written piece, medical freedom attorney Aaron Siri argues that vaccinated individuals spread pertussis more than unvaccinated people due to asymptomatic carriage, which allows unknowing transmission, along with repeated infections caused by the weaker, non-mucosal immunity induced by acellular vaccines — in contrast to the more durable natural immunity that follows infection.

Siri cites a 2024 FDA explanation stating that acellular pertussis vaccines prevent disease symptoms but do not stop bacterial colonization or carriage in the respiratory tract. He also references a 2019 expert consensus that these vaccines fail to generate robust mucosal immunity, which is critical for blocking transmission and achieving herd immunity effects.

According to an HHS press release, “The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) today announced more than $135 million in new funding opportunities to expand nutrition services and strengthen the rural health workforce.”

Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said, “Preventative care cuts costs, improves outcomes, and drives our mission to Make America Healthy Again. These investments expand access to high-quality, affordable care—especially in rural communities that need it most.”

Secretary Kennedy and CMS Administrator Dr. Oz released a video explaining the HHS initiative that aims to improve the quality and nutritional standards of food served in hospitals.

During his nationwide “Take Back Your Health” Tour, Secretary Kennedy met with executives at the nonprofit healthcare system Banner Health. According to an HHS statement, “From the Children’s Healthmobile delivering pediatric services to underserved neighborhoods to the Big Pink Bus providing life-saving breast cancer screenings, Banner Health is bringing care directly to the communities that need it most.”

According to CMS Administrator Dr. Oz, “Children deserve care that protects their health, safety, and future. As new evidence reshapes the conversation on youth gender care, we’re taking action to protect children from risky, irreversible sex-rejecting medical interventions.”

Dr. Oz further congratulated Americans who participated in National Walking Day. Dr. Oz has regularly promoted walking as a vital activity that improves one’s health.

The USDA announced the launch of the National Proving Grounds Network for AgTech initiative. According to the USDA, “American farmers and ranchers are facing increasing pressures and need confidence that new technologies will deliver tangible value on the ground—whether through lower input costs, reduced labor demands, or greater overall efficiency. The USDA National Proving Grounds Network for AgTech is designed to meet that need. The initiative has been designed to rigorously test and validate both existing and emerging tools under real U.S. farming conditions, ultimately providing farmers, ranchers, and producers with trusted, practical insights that they can rely on when making technology investment decisions.”