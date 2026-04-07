MAHA Institute endorsed Marcell Strbich in his primary election for Ohio Secretary of State.

A decorated combat veteran and a relentless defender of liberty, Marcell Strbich’s commitment to the MAHA values is forged by two decades of elite military service and a deep understanding of institutional integrity. Marcell recognizes that the cornerstone of a free society is the ability of its citizens to make informed decisions, whether at the ballot box or in the doctor’s office - without the interference of government overreach or opaque bureaucracy.

MAHA Institute also endorsed Stephanie Stock in her primary election for Ohio State House Representative for District 31.

For more than a decade, Stephanie Stock has been on the front lines of Ohio’s medical freedom movement. Long before it was politically convenient, she stood up for patients, families, and healthcare autonomy — fighting to ensure that personal medical decisions remain in the hands of individuals, not government agencies or corporate interests.

Commenting on HHS policies supporting autism research, and assistance for families caring for children with autism, Secretary Kennedy said,

“Children are a blessing to their families, and children with autism are no different. They bring resilience, joy, and a sense of purpose to most families. It's also true that raising a child with autism and being a person with autism comes with a lot of challenges. Despite its prevalence, families often feel that they carry the weight alone. And let me assure you that with this administration, you do not. My commitment to you is that we will do nothing about you, without you. Within the past year, we launched a bold effort to better understand autism—its causes, its treatments, and how we help every individual flourish. You are citizens with rights, with talents, and with a future that this government has a responsibility to support.”

Florida State University College of Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center have become the latest medical schools to agree to teach nutritional education to their students.

Commenting on the rising costs of fertilizer due to the conflict in the Persian Gulf, USDA Secretary Rollins said, “Fertilizer prices are rising—and the Trump Administration is doing everything to combat it. About 80% of our farmers locked in supply last fall. For those who didn’t, we’re working to keep prices reasonable and ensure they get what they need this planting season. We’re boosting supply, cutting barriers…”

HHS published a renewed two-year ACIP charter that broadens the membership criteria to include a wider range of specialties (such as biostatistics and toxicology) and explicitly states that members are selected and appointed by the HHS Secretary.

This has been viewed as a response to a recent preliminary injunction issued by Judge Brian Murphy which disbanded ACIP for what he determined to be a violation of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). When Judge Murphy makes a final judgment on the merits, the HHS is likely to appeal based on what many legal scholars believe is an overly broad interpretation of the FACA.