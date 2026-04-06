In a joint video statement, Secretary Kennedy thanked EPA Administrator Zeldin for the joint HHS-EPA efforts to research the causes of, and solutions to, the proliferation of microplastics and nanoplastics in human tissue.

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya shared an article from the New England Journal of Medicine titled, “Microplastics and Nanoplastics in Atheromas and Cardiovascular Events.”

According to the article, patients who had detectable microplastics and nanoplastics in their arterial plaque were found to have a 4.5-times higher risk of a composite of myocardial infarction (heart attack), stroke, or death from any cause over a follow-up period of approximately 34 months compared to those without detectable plastics.

Dr. Adam Urato shared a study published in the journal Reproduction, which, in his analysis, demonstrated that “parental Tylenol exposure affected mouse offspring urogenital development and sexual behavior in adulthood. Whatever your politics, we can all agree that Tylenol impacts developing babies. This doesn’t mean moms can’t ever take it—just that they need to weigh the risks.”