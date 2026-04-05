Happy Easter from MAHA Institute.

Hours before Easter Sunday, HHS shared a light-hearted video recommending the consumption of real food this Easter.

USDA further reminded Americans about the nutritional value of eggs.

Speaking with Fox News about ongoing efforts to fight fraud, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz said that cutting down on fraud could double the “life span” of the Medicare trust fund.

In a separate interview, Dr. Oz described Los Angeles as a focal point of ongoing fraud investigations.